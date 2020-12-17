The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LUCILLE MARIE ADAMS, 75, of Huntington, died Dec. 10. There will be no services at this time. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
BUDDY BLIZZARD, 62, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died Dec. 11 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Junior Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MADGE ELAINE CROUCH, of Charleston, W.Va., widow of Howard Crouch Jr., died Dec. 16 at her residence. There will be no services. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
RUTH ELLEN JOHNSON, 50, of Wayne, died Dec. 14 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial date will be held at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIE E. MASSIE, 75, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Kathy Massie, died Dec. 6 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Old Baptist Cemetery; visitation will be 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the cemetery. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
AARON MAYNARD, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 15. Funeral service will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
KENNETH R. MERCER, 69, of Olive Hill, Ky., died Dec. 12 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rowe Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DIONICIO MORALES, 57, of Huntington, husband of Sherry Morales, died Dec. 13. He was an auto mechanic. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
PANSY RAMEY, 92, of Lavalette, W.Va., widow of John Salmons, died Dec. 17. She was retired from GTE Telephone Co. Private family services will be held at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Community Memorial Gardens.
GARY LEE SHOCKLEY, 43, of Huntington, died Dec. 11 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DOUGLAS BRADLEY WHITE, 86, of Huntington, widower of Lois White, died Dec. 11 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Gospel Church; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.