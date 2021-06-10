The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANNY FREEMAN ALLEN, 54, of Huntington, husband of Tammy Allen, died June 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a pool installer. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. June 12 at Cox Landing United Methodist Church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID LEE NELSON, 70, of Logan, W.Va., widower of Sandra K. Nelson, died June 6 in CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. He was a school bus driver for the Logan County Board of Education. To honor his wishes, his remains have been cremated. Arrangements are with Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
ADA JEAN PINE, 75, of Huntington, widow of Robert Pine, died June 3 in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant with Huntington Health and Rehab. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter (https://www.alz.org/wv). www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOAN ROBBINS, 87, of New Boston, Ohio, widow of Donald Robbins, died June 8 in River Run Healthcare, Portsmouth, Ohio. There will be a private family burial in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN ROBERT SHOTSKY, 81, of Ironton, husband of Margaret Belle Murnahan Shotsky, died June 7 at home. He retired from C&O Railroad as an Overhead Crane Operator. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. June, 15 at Church of the King, 801 S. 5th Street, Ironton. Friends and family may gather one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DOROTHY MARTIN WOODALL, 98 of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Emery L. Woodall, died June 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 11 at Handley Funeral Home in Hamlin. Burial in Fairview Memory Gardens in Hamlin. Visitation will be two hours before service. Flowers will be accepted or make donations to Hamlin United Methodist Church building fund or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. www.handleyfh.com.