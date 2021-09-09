The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TERRY LYNN ADKINS, 58, of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Gordon Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LARRY M. ANDERSON SR., 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Betty Anderson, died Sept. 7 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; burial following in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROL SUE KECK DAVIS, 72, formerly of Logan County, W.Va., died Sept. 8. She retired from American Greetings in Danville, Ky. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the funeral home. The family requests that everyone in attendance to the visitation and funeral please wear a facial covering. www.mckinneybrown.com.
MARY GIL CARTE, 82, of Thomasville, Ga., formerly of Huntington, widow of Thomas Carte, died Sept. 5. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (http://act.alz.org/donate). To express condolences, the family has left her Facebook profile (https://www.facebook.com/mary.g.carte) open for others to share their memories. Allen and Allen Funeral Home, Thomasville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.allenfh.com.
CHARLES W. CHAPMAN, 83, of Barboursville, died Sept. 8 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 3538 Cyrus Creek Rd., Barboursville, WV, 25504. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
AUDREY GERALDINE KOSKO CHEKE, 89 of Milton died Sept. 8. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DONALD CLARK, 72 of Hernshaw, W.Va., died Sept. 8 in CAMC Memorial, Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
FRANCIS LEWIS DILLON JR., 85, of Ceredo, husband of Sharon Dillon, died Aug. 13 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. He retired from the Corps of Engineers as a dam operator. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 12, with burial in Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehllfuneralhome.com.
CARLTON ROY EAVES, 55, of Salt Rock, brother of Amanda Eaves Slone and Sherri West, died Sept. 7. He was an employee of Walmart in Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Frye Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MILDRED DEVON FERRELL, 84, of Forest Hills, Ky., widow of Raymond C. Ferrell, died Sept. 7 at her daughter’s home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be private by her request. R. E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting the family with arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
DAVID MICHAEL HENSLEY of Dan’s Branch, W.Va., husband of Sheila Hensley, died Sept. 6 in Tug Valley regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at noon Sept. 12 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Fletcher-Collins Cemetery, Dan’s Branch, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
JANET L. JARVIS, 84, of Ashland, widow of Michael D. Jarvis, died Sept. 8. There will be a celebration of life at noon Sept. 11 at Steen Funeral Home. Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Freedom Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio, or to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JUDY KAY LOONEY, 77 of Huntington, wife of Henry Looney, died Sept. 7 at home. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse from HIMG. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Beacon of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church, East Pea Ridge. www.regerfh.com.
JACKIE LEE MOLTER, 82 of Huntington, husband of Pat Billups Molter, died June 27. He retired from INCO Alloys International. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
ERNEST H. MONTROSO, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Freda Short Montroso, died Sept. 4 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He worked for Ford Motor Company. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES "JIM" MOORE, 75 of Ironton died Sept. 7 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He retired from BASF Corporation. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery Section L and visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral homewww.tracybrammerfh.com.
CARROLL PLYBON, 79 of Lavalette, husband of Sally Waugh Plybon, died Sept. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was a former employee of Conners Steel and the owner and operator of Farmers Furniture. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILMA SALYERS, 86, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Charles Salyers, died Sept. 7 at home. She was a teacher’s assistant with Boyd County Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to your local humane society. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
KIMBERLY JILL SCARBERRY, 37, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Sept. 7 at home. Services will be private. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LILLIAN MARIE SPARKS SIZEMORE, 79, of Ironton, widow of Vernon Wood Sizemore, died Sept. 7. She had worked in the Community Nursing Center housekeeping department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Puckett Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
FRIEDA MAE SMITH, 79, of Pinsonfork, Ky., widow of Willie Edward Smith, died Sept. 6 at home. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
PETER WAYNE STYMIEST, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Sandra Jean Stymiest, died Sept. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a frame and body mechanic. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
CHARLOTTE GAY THOMPSON, 71, of Salt Rock died Sept. 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RUTH ANN TOPPINS, 83, of Huntington, widow of Glen Freeman Toppins, died Sept. 7 at home. She was a secretary for the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Funeral services will be at noon Sept. 12 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DEBORAH LYNN WILLIS, 64, of Ironton, daughter of Harlan Ray Willis, died Sept. 8 at home. She was a retired social worker from Shawnee Mental Health. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 13 at Woodland Cemetery Section 12. There is no public visitation. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.