The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY ANN AMERSON, 71, of Huntington died Sept. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID LEE FARLEY, 76, of Barboursville died Sept. 19 in Genesis Heritage Center Health Care, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis Memorial Mission Fund. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JANETTA L. HARRIS, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 21 in Pro Medical Center, South Point, Ohio. There will be a private family graveside service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
PEGGY ANN MAYS, 85, of Barboursville, died Sept. 21. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NOREEN MARIE MCKEE, 78, of South Point, Ohio, mother of James McKee, died Sept. 21 at home. Honoring her wishes there will be no service. Donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is directing arrangements. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BERTHA MAE REYNOLDS, 89, of Pedro, Ohio died Sept. 20 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONNA KAY STEVENS, 44, of Huntington died Sept. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center There will be a private family graveside service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA L. CARTER WALKER, 99, of Burlington, Ohio, mother of Thomas Walker, died Sept. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID LAWRENCE WITHERS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 21 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
