The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LUEMMA GLADYS KYLE BRAXTON, 83, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 9. At this time, arrangements are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
LARRY ALLEN CRAFT, 58, of Huntington, husband of Nettie Craft, died Oct. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 12, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD JEFFERY FARLEY, 58 of Topeka, Kan., formerly of Huntington, husband of Bonnie Jo Cathell Farley, died Oct. 7. He was employed with Berry Gloaball. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. October 13 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd.. Burial will follow in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12, at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
FREDRICA GRIFFITH, 88, of Rush, Ky., widow of George Elmer Griffith, died Oct. 9 at home. Funeral service 3 p.m. Oct. 14, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BARRY R. HARPER, 56, of Wharton, W.Va., husband of Stephanie Price Harper, died Oct. 7. He was the retired owner of Harper’s Market, Bim, W.Va. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 11, Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com.
CHRISTOPHER JAMES JUSTICE, infant son of Eric Edward and Cindy Gail Nicolas Justice of Huntington, died Oct. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
TYLER BLAKE KISSINGER, 22, of Milton, son of Patrick Allen Keenan II and Misty Jane Kissinger, died Oct. 5. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HOWARD J. “HANK” LAFON, 86 of Palm Bay, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 30. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, will oversee final arrangements. By his wishes, there will be no viewing, visitation, or funeral. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in the Gardens, Barboursville,. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MAGGIE LOU MAYNARD, 68, of Lyburn, W.Va., wife of Bernard Maynard Jr., died Oct. 7 at home. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BARTON FRAZIER MEADOWS, of Peytona, W.Va., widower of Mitesuko Hundo Meadows, died Oct. 8. He retired from the United States Air Force and worked at Peabody Coal Company Robin Hood Mine. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Oct. 11, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.; burial in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com.
ELIZABETH PARSONS, 93, of Huntington, wife of James Parsons, died Wednesday October 9, 2019 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a former seamstress with Maidenform and Anderson Newcomb. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
LINDA DIANE SMITH, 64, of Kenova, wife of Rick Smith, died Oct. 10 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was employed at HIMG. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 13, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, at which time the procession will depart for committal services at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova.
CARROLL TINCE STEPHENSON, 88, of Huntington, husband Mary Lou Chaney Stephenson, died Oct. 10 at home. He retired from Owens-Illinois Manufacturing. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOHN THOMPSON JR., 77, of Ashland, husband of Patty Tufts Thompson, died Oct. 8 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was owner and operator of Thompson Excavating and a supervisor with Nick Dinalco. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 12, Meade Station Church of God; burial in Thompson Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Oct. 11 at the church. Arrangements are under director of Steen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Meade Station Church of God building fund. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN “JUDY” WAGGONER, 79, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Gilbert “Bob” Waggoner, died Oct. 9. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 13, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Leatherwood Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral home.
HI C. WILLIAMSON, 69, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Loma Lou Workman Williamson of Lesage, died Oct. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was co-owner of Williamson Lumber Company, Man, W.Va., W&S Sawmill, Man, W.Va., and Loma Industries, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral service11 a.m. Oct. 13, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home.
VIRGINIA WOOTEN, 61, of Robinette, W.Va., widow of Raymond Wooten Sr., died Oct. 8 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m., Oct. 14, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.