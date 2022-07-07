The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANCES ERNESTINE CHAPMAN, 92, of Huntington died July 3. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID COBURN, 58 of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Mary Michelle Brown Coburn, died July 7. He worked for Alcon in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 9 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Coburn Family Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service.
DORIS JOVAN DELVIZIS of Ashland, died July 6 in Franklin, Tenn. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 13 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. A Trisagion (Memorial) Service will be at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. July 14 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701, 11th Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DARLENE JOY EDMONDS, 65, of Ona died July 6. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 9 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MILDRED LOUISE GIBSON, 81, of Huntington died July 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 9 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEREK ANTHONY HUTCHINSON, 38, of Milton, died July 3. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements, which are incomplete.
SAMP DOUGLAS JOHNSON, 47, of Crown City, Ohio, father of Sampson Johnson, died July 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUBY JANE NEASE LAMBERT, 78, of South Point, Ohio, wife of ted L. Lambert, died July 2 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 9 at the Central Christian Church, 1541 S. 7th St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUDITH ANN McCOY, 82, of Ashland, cousin of Janet Chalif of North Palm Beach, Fla., Robert Abrams of Rusk, Texas and Jenny Curnutte Damron of Ashland, died July 6 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. where she was a safety director. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 8 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 1930 Winchester Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JAMES F. “JERRY” McDOWELL, 87, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, brother of Juanita Heiner, died July 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. July 9 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LINDA ANN WHITE MILLER, 67, of Branchland, W.Va., died July 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Honoring her request there will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BEULAH F. HAYTON ONEY of Raceland, Ky., widow of Leo Oney, died July 1. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
SHIRLEY LORRAINE RAFFENSBERGER, 58, of Salt Rock died July 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Friends and family gather from 5 to 7 p.m. July 8 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HAZEL MARIE REASOR, 89, of South Point, Ohio, died July 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STACY LU REYNOLDS, 63, of Barboursville, mother of David, Jared and Nicole Dille, died July 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was the Finance Manager with Covenant House A Celebration of Life will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NELLIE S. SNOW, 97, of Huntington died June 27 at her Cincinnati, Ohio, home. There will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m. July 9, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Huntington; committal service following at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Repast at the Church follows. Please forward flowers, cards, and condolences to Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, 625 County Road 775, PO box 391, Proctorville, OH, 45669. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.