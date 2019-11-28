The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RANDALL LEE DUNCAN, 93, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Nov. 26 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. No v. 29, Beale Chapel United Methodist Church, Apple Grove; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the church. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM LYNN FRAZIER, 79, of Ashland, Ky.,husband of Gail Frazier, died Nov. 26 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was retired from Kentucky Power. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feed the Children Backpack Ministry c/o First Christian Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com
PHYLLIS MILES GOULD, 98, of Huntington, widow of Edwin Gould, died Nov. 28 at St. Joseph's Hospital Main. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary.
MARTHA JOHNSON, 95, of Huntington, died Nov. 26 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JENNIE B. MIDKIFF, 91, of Huntington, widow of Thomas Midkiff, died Nov. 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was retired from First Mortgage Corporation. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
HOMER TURLEY NICHOLAS, 58, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Rosa Tabitha Nicholas, died Nov. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired tanker truck driver. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
BONITA ANN BETZ OLIVER, 73, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 27. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Nov. 29, Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM BRENT SALMONS, 50, of Hamlin, W.Va., father of Jared Shane Salmons and Beth Larose, died Nov. 21. There will be a graveside service, 1 p.m. Nov. 29, White Cemetery, Yawkey, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
LOLA CHARLENE SMITH, 91, of Huntington, mother of Edgar Smith, died Nov. 26 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LAURA ANGELL VIARS, 47, of Mallory, W.Va., wife of John T. Viars, died Nov. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 30, Lyburn (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby Heights, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM BRUCE WADDLES, 74, of Carrollton, Va., formerly Floyd County, Kentucky, died Nov. 26. Private family graveside service. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.