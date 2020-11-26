The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GLENN WATKINS AKINS JR., 87, of Salt Rock, widower of Sara Jean Akins, died Nov. 18. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 30, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial services will be private. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KENNITH ALLEN BAILEY, 73, of Yawkey, W.Va., widower of Yuedellia Bailey, died Nov. 24 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a coal miner. At his request, private services will be held at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ANAGENE SMITH BOYD, 91 of Ona, widow of Glen Edward Boyd, died Nov. 24 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. She was a retired manager with C&P Telephone. Funeral services will be private. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MADGE BRAMMER, 97, of Peach Creek, W.Va., widow of William Brammer, died Nov. 24 at home. Services will be private. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LANA JEANETTE HILL, 74, of Barboursville, wife of Haskel Joe Hill, died Nov. 25, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MAJOR MICHAEL A. "TONY" HUMPHREYS, 73, died Nov. 24, at home. He retired from the US Army. After great consideration, and for the well-being of all, the family has chosen to privately celebrate Tony’s life at Beard Mortuary on Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. A short graveside remembrance will follow.
JAMES HOBART TACKETT, 59, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Mary Francis Tackett, died Nov. 23 in Genoa. Funeral service 1 pm. Nov. 30, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
WATT TACKETT, 100, of Grayson, Ky., widower of Alline Tackett, died Nov. 24, in the VA Medical Center in Huntington. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Nov. 27, Danville (W.Va.) Memorial Park. Handley Funeral Home of Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
DANNY BURTON WEBB SR., 72, of Ironton, husband of Ann Heighton Webb, died Nov. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired Board-Operator for Marathon Petroleum. Graveside service will be noon Nov. 28, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.