The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ANDREW HALE COPLEY JR., 72, of Kenova, husband of Madelyn Copley, died July 1 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Private services will be held; burial at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY RUSTY CURRY, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 25. Private services will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
BRIAN L. DECKER, 63, of Vinton, Ohio, husband of Connie Decker, died July 1 at Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed. www.willisfuneralhome.com
HAROLD KENNETH LAWSON, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Patricia Lawson, died July 1 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JANEY DEE FANNIN MAYHEW, 89, widow of Charles Mayhew, died June 30 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com
ARLON LEWIS MEADOWS, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 30 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROBERT JAMES ROGERS, 63, of Milton, husband of Margaret Rogers, died July 1. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
WINSLOW TERRY, 102, of Huntington, widower of Mildred Terry, died June 29 at Wyngate Assisted Living. Celebration of Life will be noon Saturday at Grace Gospel Church; interment at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com