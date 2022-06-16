The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CORA P. ADKINS, 72, of Huntington died June 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
LARRY LEE BEUHRING, 85, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Janice Martin Beuhring, died June 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a certified general appraiser. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 20 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ALICE BURTON DORSEY, 77, of Kenova died June 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.
ELIZABETH LIBBY ANN ADKINS HICKS, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Leslie Tudy Adkins and James Richard Hicks, died June 16 in Wyngate at Rivers Edge. Proctorville, Ohio. She retired from the former C&P Telephone Company. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERRY LYNN TURNER HODGENS, 60 of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died June 11 in Southern Ohio Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 4 p.m. June 18 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
GARY LEE LINVILLE, 67, of Huntington, formerly of West Hamlin and Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Vickie Lynn Kopolias Linville, died June 14. At his request, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be at a later time. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DIANA LYNN MEDDINGS, 63, of Hurricane, W.Va., mother of Mike Meddings, died June 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEPHEN ALAN MORRIS, 68, of Milton, father of Matthew Harold Morris, died June 14 at home. He retired as a Senior Executive Representative in Pharmaceutical Sales for Johnson & Johnson. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary with visitation after 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in White Chapel Memoria Gardens, Barboursville. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT LEE ROSE, 95, of Ashland died June 15 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 17 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was a retired equipment operator from INCO. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. June 17 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you help someone in need. www.rollinsfh.com.
HAROLD DOUGLAS SCARBERRY, 74, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Ada Scarberry, died June 15 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a heavy construction worker and delivered mining supplies. Funeral service at noon June 20 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Service streamed on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/evansfuneralhome. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 19 at the funeral home.
PHYLLIS CHRISTINE SHEPHERD, 70, of Barboursville died June 14. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES H. WATTS, 73, of East Lynn died June 16. He retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 18 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Huntington.