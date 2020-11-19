The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES ROBERT ADDAIR, 46, of Delbarton, W.Va., formerly of Logan and Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Leotia Mae Gilman Addair, died Nov. 16 in Tug Valley ARH. He worked for KAG Specialty Products, Nitro, W.Va., and formerly at Kirk Trucking, Lenore, W.Va. Funeral service noon Nov. 20, Victory Christian Center, Lenore. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
KEVIN RAY BARNETT, 54, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Nancy Lynn Barnett, died Nov. 10 at home. There will be a memorial 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at Twp Rd 1079, Chesapeake. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
REX DALE BLACK SR., 67 of Glenwood, husband of Victoria Black, died Nov. 13, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver from Teamsters Local 505. At his request there are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETSY COFFEY, 73, of Louisa, Ky., died Nov. 17 at home. Services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
TONYA GAYLE ELLISON, 60, of South Point, Ohio, wife of James Eillison III, died Nov. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DELBERT RAY HENSLEY, 93, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Charolette Hensley, died Nov. 17 in Boone Memorial Hospital. Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 21, Boone Memorial Park, Madison, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Danville, PO Box 238, Danville, WV 25053 or any charity of your choice. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
KATRINA RENEE HILL, 38, of Whitman, W.Va., daughter of Michael and Patty Hill of Whitman, died Nov. 16. At her request, cremation will take place and service will be private. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES “MIKE” O’BRIEN, 79, of Milton, died Nov. 17. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington or Cooper Independent Church, Cooper Ridge, Milton. Private services. They may be viewed online 1 p.m. Nov. 21, at https://www.hensonandkitchen.com/live-stream. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting his family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BEVERLY JANE PARSONS, 62, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Barry Steven Parsons, died Nov. 19 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. At her request, no services will be held. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
KAREN SUE PECK, 70 of Milton, died Nov. 18, at home. She was a retired school teacher. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Nov. 21, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation one hour prior to the memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BERNICE WILLADINE NOBLE POWELL, 95 of Ceredo, widow of Fred Powell, died Nov. 10 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. She retired from the VAMC in Huntington. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
JERRY W. POWERS, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Ellena Sue Burcham Powers, died Nov. 17 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 21, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DR. GARY L. RIPLEY, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jeri James Ripley, died Nov. 18 at home. He was a retired doctor from Huntington Internal Medicine Group. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Nov. 21, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may visit after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations would be appreciated to the Beverly Hills United Methodist Food Pantry. Due to COVID-19 regulations please follow social distancing and wear a mask. People are welcome to watch the funeral by livestream at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HOWARD KENNETH ROBERTS, 89, of Ironton, died Nov. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was a steel worker for Armco Steel. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
SHAWN EUGENE STEWART, 56, of Huntington, husband of Beth Thompson Stewart, died Nov. 11 at home. He worked at Piedmont, US Airways, and was the founder of Stogie’s Inc. Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JAMES HAROLD TURLEY, 90, of Huntington, widower of Juanita Armstrong Turley, died Nov. 17. Services will be private at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM JAMES VANNATTER, 78, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Geraldine Vannatter, died Nov. 17 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 2 pm. Nov. 21, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Gore-Vannatter Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
VERA JEAN WAGGONER, 97, of Huntington, died Nov. 18, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was the Clerk/Treasurer for the South Point School System, a former member of the South Point Board of Education, School Auditor for State of Ohio and Secretary for the Nurses Administration at Cabell Huntington Hospital. A brief funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Graveside service 2:45 p.m. Nov. 22 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required during all services. www.slackandwallace.com.