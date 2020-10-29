The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DONALD RAY ADKINS, 62, of Dunlow died Oct. 27. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
BETTY BLEDSOE, 84 of Warner Robins, Ga., formerly of Barboursville, died Oct. 28. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 1, at Susannah Baptist Church. Entombment will be private. Visitation will be one hour before service. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIMOTHY MILLS HARBOUR, 59, of Salt Rock, brother of Diane, Brenda, Keith, Sherry and Steven, died Oct. 27. Funeral service 3 p.m. Oct. 31, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLARD ALAN HAYNES, 77, of Ironton, husband of Edith Winters Haynes, died Oct. 26. Funeral service will be 12 noon Oct. 31, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CHARLES F. MANN, 92 of Huntington, husband of Patricia Gardner Mann, died Oct. 28 at home. He was a retired funeral director at Kincaid-Mann Funeral Home and Beard Mortuary. Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Oct. 31, Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
RICHARD McCOY, 75, of Madison Creek, W.Va., father of Raymond Epperhart and Sharon Epperhart, both of Whitman, W.Va., and Flora Ellis of Oceana, W.Va., died Oct. 27 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He worked in the coal industry building silos. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home. www.kranztmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
H.O. “JACK” MORRIS JR., 90, of Huntington, died Oct. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY CATHERINE STURM CARTER PERKINS, 93, of Huntington, mother of Richard Treve Carter and Ruth Ann Lawler, died Oct. 29, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. At her request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
GLEN B. PETERS, 98, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Pearl Peters, died Oct. 27 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. He was a retired insurance salesman. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
STEVE B. PITTS, 73, of Huntington, husband of Phyllis Robin Callicoat Pitts, died Oct. 28, at home. He was a retired personal banker from Huntington Banks. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary.
NELLIE GRAY SNIDER TEMPLETON, 94, of Huntington, widow of Carroll Templeton, died Oct. 28 in Genesis Healthcare, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 1, First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.