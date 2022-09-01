The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY MICHAEL CAREY, 77, of Huntington died Aug. 31. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 3 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Greenbotton Memorial Park, Lesage. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARL LEE COFFMAN, 97, of Huntington, died Oct. 30 at home. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
JANET YVONNE CONLEY, 87 of Huntington, wife of William Conley, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired bookkeeper from the Sunset Furniture Corporation. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MARGARET KISH FADLEVICH, 97, of Ona died Aug. 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Milton Presbyterian Church. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
STEPHEN TERRY GILLISPIE, 67 of South Point, Ohio, brother of Henrietta Kitchen, Wanda Webb and Alex Howard Gillispie, died Aug. 22. There will be a memorial service at noon Sept. 3 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Gathering will be one hour before service at the funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JAMES EARL LEIST, 71, of Kenova, husband of Carol Jean Leist, died Aug. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438. www.rollinsfh.com.
LORETTA MARY LeVINE, 92, of Barboursville, widow of Harry Peter LeVine, died Sept. 1 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LEONA SUE MOXCEY, 61, of Prichard, died Aug. 26 in Ashland Community Hospice. Celebration of Life service will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at the South Point (Ohio) Community Center. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN THOMAS PITTMAN, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Mitzi Pittman, died Aug. 31. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
GAIL JUNE PRICE, 70, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Aug. 30 at home. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 at the Addison (Ohio) Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Addison-Reynolds Cemetery, Addison, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
RICKY GERALD SALMONS, 61, of Marysville, Ohio, brother of Billy Salmons and Philip Salmons, died Aug. 28 in Memorial Hospital, Marysville. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Webb Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 at the funeral home.
GABRIEL LEWIS SMITH, 27, of Huntington died Aug. 29. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
JUDA WALLER, 72, of Prichard, widow of Rufus Waller, died Aug. 31. Friends and family gather from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
JOHN CHARLES WHITE, 74, of Orange Park, Fla., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Elaine Hall White, died Aug. 30. He was a retired Civil Engineer with CSX Railroad. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Sept. 3, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TED HANLEY WILLIAMSON, 77 of Kenova, husband of Carol Sue Shepherd Williamson, died Aug. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Kroger. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Wayne Girls Basketball Boosters.
EDWARD WINHOVEN, 65, of Julian, W.Va., husband of Melanie Morgan Winhoven, died Aug. 30. He was a truck driver for Harless Paving. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
