The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes.
WAYNETTE DARLENE BOWLING, 65, of McCarr, Ky., wife of William Bob Bowling, died July 28 at home. She was a retired teacher and counselor at Phelps High School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. July 31 at the church. Arrangements directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
SHARON ROSE BRYANT, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 28 at home. There will be a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. July 31 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KONETTA JUNE CONLEY CURRY, 73, of Barnabus, W.Va., died July 28 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 31 at New Life Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 30 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
BETTY JEAN McDANIEL, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of William McDaniel, died July 23 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. July 31 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
LARRY ROSS MILES, 79, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died July 27 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 31 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Austin –Hope –McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
ROY “DON” MILLER, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired electrician. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. July 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REBECCA ANN NEWSOME, 58, of Delbarton, W.Va., died July 27 at home. Funeral service at noon July 31 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
KENNETH PAUL OWENS, 72, of Hardy, Ky., husband of Sue Owens, died July 28. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 31 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
JACOB “BRIAR” WOLFE, 19, of Pomeroy, Ohio, died July 25. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Graham Cemetery, New Haven, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at the funeral home.