WILLIAM J. BOWEN, 87, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Donna Gail Snider Bowen died July 7 at home. He was employed by H.K. Porter (Connors Steel) and retired from Bayou Steel of Laplace, La. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral home is assisting the family. No services are scheduled at this time.
BRENDA A. BROWNING, 84, of Huntington, wife of R. Jennings Browning, died July 4 at home. She had worked as an Adult Basic Education Teacher in Cabell County. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 11, Central United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JENNIFER L. EHMAN, 48, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 6 at home. She was a legal assistant with Bailes Craig Yon and Sellards in Huntington. Calling hours for Jennifer will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on July 12 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. A Time of Sharing will follow from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Friends and family who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks. After the Time of Sharing, friends and family will gather at O.O. McIntyre Park Wild Turkey Shelter House. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.
DOUG EDDIE GARTIN, 77 of West Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Aileen Gartin, died July 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. July 20, Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Koontz Funearl Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PERRY MONROE HUNT, 50, of Mentor, Ohio, fiancé of Heather Fisher, died July 6. Burial will be in Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow. He currently worked at Chesterfield Steel as a steel worker. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
GLENNA SMITH LETT of Ashland, widow of Dr. Paul E. Lett, died July 8. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. July 11 at First Christian Church in Ashland. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1930 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101, or to Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911. Miller Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
DIANA LYNN McINTOSH, 67, of Sacramento, Ky., wife of James Larry McIntosh, died July 5 at home. Funeral service noon July 9, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in McIntosh-Coleman Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
ROBERT “BOB” SLONE, 77, of Ceredo, died July 8 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. July 11, Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. July 11 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.