The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANIEL G. ADAMS, 46, of Harts, W.Va., fiancé of Tina Hensley, died March 2. He worked for Fabrizi Trucking and Paving. Funeral service 11 a.m. March 6 at his home in Harts; burial in Johnie Adams Cemetery, Big Trace Fork Road, Harts. Friends and family may gather after 4 p.m. March 5 until service at his home. Arrangements are with Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
SHARON LYNN BROWN, 65, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 2 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. March 5 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the funeral home.
DIANNA LYNN COLLINS, 73, of Milton, mother of Lisa Smith and Craig Owens, died March 3. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHRISTOPHER LEE DAMRON, 39, of Barboursville died Feb. 28. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 6 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HELEN MULLINS HALL, 86, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Charley Andy Hall, died Feb. 28. She was a retired Logan County schoolteacher. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 5, Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Masks and social distance are required.
MARGARET FAY ELLIS HUFFMAN, 78, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Jackie Huffman, died Feb. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service noon March 6, Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MACIL DONNIE KIRK, 80, of Lesage, widow of Morris Eugene Kirk, died Feb. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside inurnment services will be conducted 1 p.m. March 6 at Fairview Cemetery, Lesage. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DREMA GAIL PENNINGTON, 59 of Harrisville, W.Va., wife of Charles Pennington, died March 1. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Teen Challenge. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 6 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com. CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
LONNIE KEITH RUNYON, 74, of Wayne, widower of DeVonna Runyon, died Feb. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A celebration of Lonnie and DeVonna’s life will be held at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. Donations to assist the family are suggested.
TONY MICHAEL VANCE, 71, of Barboursville, died March 2. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 6 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
REV. JOHN A. WENTZ, 84, of Ranger, W.Va., widower of Patricia Ann Adkins Wentz, died March 2. He was retired pastor of Spirit of Hope Church. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. March 13 at East Fork Freewill Baptist Church. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the church. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.
BRENDA WILLIAMS, 55, of Huntington, died Feb. 25. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. March 5 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MILDRED LOUISE WRIGHT, 99, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Ohio, widow of Claude Dalton Wright, died March 1 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. March 6 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to someone in a long-term care facility or nursing home and bring light to their day. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.