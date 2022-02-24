The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARIE ADKINS, 83, of Wayne, died Feb. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday.
JODA ALLEN BROWNING, 58 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., son of Joda “Bud” Browning died Feb. 17 in Matewan, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
JIMMIE G. CALL, 91, of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., died Feb. 23. He worked in banking for many years, Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Saint Albans. Church requires masks at this time. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service. In lieu flowers, the family suggests donations to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or to St. Andrew United Methodist Church. www.bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, is directing arrangements.
HAROLD EDWARD DUFORE, 69, of Delaware, Ohio, husband of Pat Dufore, died Feb. 23in Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DEBRA LYNN ELLIS, 62, of Lesage died Feb. 23. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES HEFNER, 88 of Huntington, husband of Lucille Hefner, died Jan. 29. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Friends and family gather one hour before the service at the church. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
DONALD FORD LAYNE, 87, of Ona, widower of Clara Bush Layne, died Feb. 22 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Lawrence Chapel Church. Burial will follow in the Templeton Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Lawrence Chapel Church, 1363 Jenkins Creek Road, Glenwood, WV 25520. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements www.timeformemory.com/wallace
RUSSELL LEE LESTER JR., 43, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Feb. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Pentecostal House of Prayer, Varney, W.Va. Burial in Hatfield Cemetery, Hampden, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
RUBY BELLE LUNDY, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 22. Services will be private at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD MILLHOUSE, 80, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Bonnie Millhouse, died Feb. 23 at home. Schnieder-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is directing arrangements, which are incomplete.
BOBBY NAPIER SR., 83, of Prichard, died Feb. 22 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Feb. 26 at the Reger Funeral Chapel Ceredo. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Grace Gospel Missionary Fund. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT EDWARD NAPIER, 77, of Milton died Feb. 20. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HELEN JOYCE NOWLIN, 83, of Barboursville, widow of Dana Lee Nowlin, dieD FEB. 12 IN the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial Service will be 4 P.M. FEB. 27 AT Church in the Valley, Milton. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RAY R. PICKENS, 88, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 23 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
MICHAEL LEE STRALEY SR., 74, of The Villages, Fla., husband of Rosalie Straley, did Feb. 20 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.
RICHARD TOPPINS, 67, of Shelby, N.C., father of Stephanie Smith of Barboursville, Walter Toppins of Shelby and Jared Knight of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Feb. 20 at home. He was a union laborer. Funeral service will be at noon Feb. 26 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Toppins Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.