The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOYCE ELLEN ADKINS, 72, of Mount Gay, W.Va., wife of Robert E. Adkins, died Sept. 23 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 29, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
JAMES G. ALDERSON, 73, of Barboursville, died Sept. 19,. He retired from Iron Age Shoe Safety Shoe Co. There will be a visitation from 1 to 3 pm. Sept. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
EDNA LOU BALL, 90, of Milton died Sept. 22 at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Balls Gap Cemetery, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEPHEN SHANE BLACK, 31, of Milton, died Sept. 19. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sept. 26, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Blue Sulphur Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JOHN MICHAEL CABELL, 58, of Milton died Sept. 23 at home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KENNY COLSTON of Hurricane, W.Va., died Sept. 23. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 29, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, W.Va.; burial following in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.
CHARLES MILLARD HOLLEY, 63, of Glenwood, died Sept. 15 at home. He was an independent truck driver. Memorial services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 26, at Leon (W.Va.) United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting his family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRIAN LEWIS, 37, of Huntington, husband of Nikki Lewis, died Sept. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was employed by J.H. Fletcher & Company Mining Equipment, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DR. W.R. ‘DICK” LOCKHART JR., 82, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Huntington, husband of Angelina Lyons Lockhart, died Sept. 22, in Forsyth Hospital, Winston-Salem. He was a pastor to seniors in Kernersville, N.C. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GLEN RAY McGLONE, 73, of Kenova, husband of Deborah Sue Bowen McGlone, died Sept. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired Systems Analyst with Union Carbide. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing will be observed. www.rollinsfh.com.
LUGINGER “GINGER” SLAGLE, 94, of Mercerville, Ohio, widow of Robert Slagle, died Sept. 20. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville. Willis Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RHONDA SMITH, 71, of Varney, W.Va., widow of William Franklin Smith, died Sept. 23 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 28, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27 at the funeral home.
LARRY MONROE STOVAL, 74, of Ashland, husband of Denise Paige Stoval, died Sept. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a youth minister and choir director. There will be a memorial service, 3 p.m. Sept. 25, at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service. Social distancing and facial covering will be honored. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HOWARD WALLACE of Ashland, husband of Judy Wallace, died Sept. 23 in Community Hospice Care Center. He was the retired assistant superintendent of Pulaski County Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Second Freewill Baptist Church, 2121 29th St., Ashland; entombment at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Pleas continue social distancing and face covering. www.steenfuneralhome.com.