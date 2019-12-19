The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MACK CHRISTOPHER CARRERE, 52, of Huntington, husband of Alecia Carrere, died Dec. 16 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was an electronics technician. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons International.
JAY ROBERT (BOB) HOOD, 99, of Huntington, widower of Lena (Lou) Hood, died Dec. 18 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired manager. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BOBBY WAYNE JACOBS, 47, of Hindman, Ky., died Dec. 16 in Hazard ARH. Funeral service 1 p.m., Dec. 20, Knott County Central High School; burial at Mountain Memory Gardens. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 18, at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home and 6-9 p.m., Dec. 19, at the high school. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
NORMA B. JOHNSON, 73, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Ronnie Johnson, died Dec. 18 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Swan Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
THOMAS KINCAID JR., 83, of Huntington, died Dec. 16 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was retired from Appalachian Power Company. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Encouragers Fellowship Church; private burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JEFFREY JAMES O'DELL, 53, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Dec. 17 at Grant Medical Center. He was owner of Precision Auto. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Mound Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
EARNEST J. ROTEN, 78, of Huntington, husband of Delores Roten, died Dec. 18 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Private graveside service will be held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RALPH JACK SCHENK, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Mabel Schenk, died Dec. 17 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
TROY WILLIAM STAMPER, 95, of Huntington, died Dec. 17 at Hershel Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
BARRY ALAN STANLEY, 59, of Huntington, died Dec. 18 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
DAKOTA JAMES YOUNG, 33, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 18. Arrangements are incomplete at Deal Funeral Home.