The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VIRGIL RAY BROWNING, 84, of Wayne, widow of Betty Browning, died Nov. 9 at his residence. He was retired from Ashland Oil. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Browning-Vaughan Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HAZEL F. DUNN, 88, of Southside, W.Va., died Nov. 10 at Arbors at Pomeroy. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Harmony Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
WILLIAM MARSHALL STEVENS, 78, of Milton, died Nov. 4. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
MARK ALLEN WOODALL, 60, of Huntington, husband of Tammy Woodall, died Nov. 8 at his residence. He worked in construction. Celebration of Life visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
