The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CURTIS MICHAEL ADKINS, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, fiancé of Tish Daniels, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was owner and operator of TC Mobile Welding. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 23 at Greater Love Temple, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARROLL WAYNE DOSS, 77 of Huntington died April 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on April 23 at Central Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. www.beardmortuary.com.
JAN EUGENE ENDICOTT, 86, of Kenova died April 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. April 23 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. He was a retired surgical tech from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday. www.rollinsfh.com.
RUBY MAYE GILLISPIE, 85, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died April 20 in Trinity Health Care of Mingo County, Williamson, W.Va. There will be a graveside service at 10- a.m. April 2 2in Wyoma Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. Arrangements are being directed by Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
BERNICE JEAN HATTON, 73, of Ceredo, mother of Lisa Phelps and Missie Chapman, died April 18 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was an RN and retired from University Physicians and Surgeons as an Administrator. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. April 23 at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN PAUL JONES, 69, of Ironton, husband of Sally Collins Jones, died April 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 22 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Veterans Section. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SSGT. TYLER CARLETON DOUGLAS MCCOMAS, 28, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Lyle D. McComas, died April 10 in Greenville, N.C. He served as the Administration Chief with the 3rd Marine Raider Support Battalion in Camp Lejeune, N.C. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., April 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks contributions be sent to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or at www.fisherhouse.org. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE SUE ANN MOORE, 73, of Ironton, died April 20. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. April 24 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DALE RAY PAULEY, 63, of Wayne, husband of Mary Ann Pauley, died April 19 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will be in Whitey Pauley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Contributions are suggested to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.
CARLTON RAY TABOR, 80 of Wayne died April 14 at home. He retired from INCO. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. April 23 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is assisting the family with arrangements.
ZACHARY WELLS, 29 of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Huntington, died April 15 in the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem. There will be no services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary Huntington is caring for the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PHILLIP MATTHEW WOELFEL, 68, of Huntington died April 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. April 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.