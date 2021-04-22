The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM THOMAS ADKINS, 74, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Maxine Adkins, died April 21 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 2 pm. April 25 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Adkins Frye Cemetery, Harts. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
MILTON SONNY AVERY 74, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died April 21 at home. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org
RALPH BROOKES BAILEY, 75, of Whitman, W.Va., widower of Carolyn Bailey, died April 17 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired construction worker and coal miner. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 23 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 22 at the funeral home. www.collinsfuneralhomewv.com.
RONNIE DINGESS, 76, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Gloria Dingess, died April 21. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. April 24 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Adams Cemetery, Harts.
MURIEL GLANDEN ELLIS, 69, of Baisden, W.Va., wife of Andy “Bo” Ellis, died April 18 at home. Visitation and funeral noon to 2 p.m. April 22 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Glandon Cemetery, Baisden. www.collinsfuneralhomewv.com.
MELVIN GLEN ENDICOTT, 87, of Wayne, husband of Joyce Robertson Endicott, died April 19 at home. He was a former tow motor operator for Armstrong Products. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required.
HELEN PARSLEY FARLEY, 76, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Rush F. Farley, died April 21 at her daughter’s home in Granite Falls, N.C. She worked at Matewan National Bank / BBT. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 26 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial in Farley Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m April 25 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
FLOYD REED FRANCIS, 86, of Canada, Ky., husband of Helen Virginia Francis, died April 21 at home. He was an ironworker. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 23, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 22 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
SUSAN DEE HOLLOWAY, 57, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Timmy D. Holloway, died April 9 at home. At her request, cremation will take place and no services scheduled. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ARCHIE L. JOHNSON, 79, of Huntington, widow of Donna Kay Johnson, died April 16 in Glasgow Health and rehabilitation Center. He retired from Connors Steel. There will be no service at this time and the family is not accepting visitors at this time. Donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
LOUIS WAYNE MAYNARD, 58, of Sidney, Ky., husband of Teresa Maynard, died April 20 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 24, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Morris Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 23 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
DREMA DAWN MILLER, 49, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Rodney Miller, died April 17. There will be a memorial at 6 p.m. April 23 at Center Point Church in West Hamlin, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ETHEL LEE MURPHY, 95, of Cora, W.Va., widow of Willie Hamilett and Rev. Cecil Murphy, died April 12 at home. She was a dietitian at Logan General Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 24, St. Phillips Missionary Baptist Church of Cora; burial in Guyan Memory, Old Logan Road. Visitation one hour before service. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to assist with services. www.collinsfuneralhomewv.com.
TAMMY LEE PITTS, 58, of Barboursville, died April 20. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 24 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLARENCE PRATT, 74, of Huntington, husband of Dinah M. Pratt, died April 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from J.H. Fletcher Company. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
CHARLES HARRISON PRITCHARD, 39, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Krystal L. Pritchard, died April 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. At his request, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
PAUL SHOPE, 65, of Ironton, husband of Mary Fyffe Shope, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 26 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with services. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PRISCILLA CLINE SMITH, 62, of Paradise Island, W.Va., wife of William Michael Smith, died April 21. She was co-owner and co-operator of Paradise Island. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL EDWARD WILKS, 50, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. April 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.