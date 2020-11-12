The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHYLLIS ANN MOORE ACKISON, 81, of Ironton, widow of Kenneth J. Ackison, died Nov. 10. She retired from National City Bank. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 14, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
LUCINDA C. BAKER, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Harold Baker, died Nov. 11. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements, which are incomplete.
KEVIN BARNETT, 54, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Nancy Barnett, died Nov. 10 at home. Arrangements incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.
MARY MAY BIAS, 90, of Ripley, W.Va., died Nov. 5, in Boone Memorial Hospital. She retired as secretary from New Departure Cafeteria located in the General Motors plant in Sandusky, Ohio. A service to honor the life of Mary Bias, will be 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Low Gap, Madison, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
MARY E. BRANHAM, 81, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Charles R. Walker and Arlie L. Branham, died Nov. 11. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
KAREN SUE CHAFFIN, 65, of Portsmouth, Ohio, sister of Bonnie Johnson, died Nov. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARRY JOE DONAHOE, 71, of Huntington, husband of Barbara Fuller Donahoe, died Nov. 11, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the environmental services department at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Nov.13, 2020, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES A. ROGERS, 85, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Burlington, Ohio, husband of Imogene Rogers, died Nov. 10. He was the owner of Greg's Body Shop. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Nov. 14, at Christ Temple Church, Ashland, Ky. Burial will follow in Highlands Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
REX ALLEN SHARP, 64, of Huntington, brother of Ninette Hass of Barboursville and Pamela Shipley of Riverton, Utah, died Nov. 11, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
CARL E. WHITE SR., 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Peggy J. White, died Nov. 11 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Nov. 14, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.