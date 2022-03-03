The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY RAY BALL, 74 of Jeffrey, W.Va., died Feb. 22 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Memorial service at noon Feb. 26 at Spruce Laurel Church. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
SHARON DIANNA WOLFORD BREWER, 57 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Feb. 26 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 4 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 3 at the funeral home.
CHARLES ALLEN CARROLL, 70, of Huntington, brother of Brenda Lee, died Feb. 21 He was a metal worker with Kiser Industries. There are no services scheduled at this time with Ferrell-Chamber Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
GARY EDWARD CLINE of Davin, W.Va., husband of Linda Cline, died Feb. 28. He was a retired math teacher at Man Junior and High schools. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 5 at St. Edmund Catholic Church, Man, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 4 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES ANDERSON DAMRON of Catlettsburg, Ky., son of Kevin Damron of Catlettsburg and Kristie Whitlatch of Ashland, died March 1 at home. He worked at Red Beard Auto Detailing. Services will be private. Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, is directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TRUMAN CLEMON DAVIS, 73, of Culloden, husband of Ruby Foster Davis, died Feb. 28 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. He was formerly pastor of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church, Hurricane, W.Va., and retired from the maintenance division at the city of Hurricane. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 4 at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is directing arrangements. Ww.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
RANDY PERRY GILLISPIE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Patricia Gillispie, died March 2 in SOMC Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be at noon March 7 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses www.wallaceffh.com.
GARNETT JOSEPHINE HALL of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 16. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 5 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARSHALL C. HANSHAW, 64, of Peach Creek, W.Va., widower of Roberta Hanshaw, died Feb. 26. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Honoring his request, cremation will take place after visitation.
ADELE WOOLUM HATFIELD, 83 of Coal Mountain, W.Va., died Feb. 28 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 3 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Coal Mountain Community Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service.
GEORGE D. HOUSTON, 92, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died March 2 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER LEE HUNGATE, 90, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Hungate, died March 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Honoring his request, there will be no service. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
RONALD KENNETH KIRK, 37, of Huntington, son of Ronald L. Kirk and Debra Marie Griffith, died Feb. 27 at home. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with speaking at 6:30. Donations may be made to Chapman’s Mortuary to help with expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EMMA JEAN COLLINS McMAHON, 92, of Ironton, widow of Carl E. Collins and Nicholas G. McMahon, died March 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. She was an administrative assistant at Ashland, Inc. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 5 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipfuneralhome.net.
JEFF EDWARDS PAUL, 52, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., son of Carolyn Paul, died Feb. 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 5 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va.; private burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane. Visitation 30 minutes before service.
GLADYS EVELYN PORTER, 65 of Genoa died March 2 at home. Funeral services at 3 p.m. March 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Huff Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington.
RONALD RAY PULLIN, 74, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 2 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Private graveside service at the Pullin Family Cemetery, Flat Rock, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is directing arrangements.
CARLOS DEAN RUNYON, 64, of South Point, Ohio, died March 2 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES CLINTON SPEARS, 75, of Huntington, husband of Vicki Kearns Spears, died Feb. 14 in paramount Senior Living, Ona. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 5 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville Ohio. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Livestream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1195361.
FLORA FAYE TOMBLIN, 84 of Wayne died March 2 at Encompass Health, Huntington. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
MARIANNE WAUER, 82, of Huntington, widow of Michael Wauer, died Jan. 11 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. She retired from Medtronics, a pacemaker company. There will be a memorial service at noon March 5 at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
O. ELSIE WOODARD WROTEN 95, of St. Albans, W.Va., died Feb. 27 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. Funeral service at 2 p.m. March 5 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com.