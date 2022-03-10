The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SAMMY ADAMS, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Barbara Adams, died march 8 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. March 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANNA CALVERT ADKINS, 94, of Ashland, widow of Jesse Calvert and Raymond Adkins, died March 8. She retired from the Ashland School System. Funeral service will be at noon March 16 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Burial will b in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 1600 Winchester Ave., Ashland, or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland. Condolences and livestreaming at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LATASHA DENISE BYRD, 45, of Huntington, daughter of Donetta Byrd, died March 8. She was a telemarketer. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. March 11 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
SUSAN DIANNE CREMEANS, 53, of Milton, sister of Michael Cremeans, died Nov. 29, 2021. At her request, she was cremated, and her cremains will be buried at 2 p.m. March 15 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
LINDA SUE McCANN EASTER, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a licensed insurance agent with Thornburg Insurance Agency. Funeral service will be at noon March 12 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Scioto Burial Park, McDermott, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. March 11 at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
LARRY JOE FAULKNER, 83 of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 5 at home. Service will be 11 a.m. March 12 at the Rome Cemetery Mausoleum. Burial will follow. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
CHARLENE JANE FORBUSH, 54, of Huntington, mother of Derek and Aaron Byrd and Brandon Forbush, died March 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICK RAY GRAYBEAL, 40, of Milton died March 6. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapman’s Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHILLIP A. HENSON, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died March 10 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL E. HYSELL, 62, of Ironton, husband of Tamara Thompson Hysell, died March 9 in River Run Healthcare of Coal Grove, Ohio. He was a mason for the Early Construction Company. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 14 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JIMMY ODELL JEFFREY, 75 of Stirrat, WV, died March 8 in Logan Regional Medical Center. A funeral service at 2 p.m. March 11 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Bragg Cemetery, Sarah Ann, WV. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 10 at the funeral home.
DOTTIE JOAN McCOY, 73, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Jess McCoy, died March 5 at home. She was an LPN. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.Regerfh.com
SHARON KAYE SMITH, 75, of Belfry, KY, wife of Ireland Smith, died March 8 at Pikeville Medical Center. She was a teacher at Varney Elementary School. Funeral service 7 p.m. March 9 during the 6 to 9 p.m. visitation at Belfry United Methodist Church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
VIVIAN LOUISE WALLS, 69, of Robinette, W.Va., died March 8 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 12 at Man (WV) Church of God. Burial in Auburn (WV) Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, is directing arrangements.
GLENNA MAE WARRIX, 87, of Verdunville, WV, wife of Allen Warrix, died March 8 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 12 at Verdunville Church of God. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, WV. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 11 at the church. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, WV.
JUDY GAIL WHITE, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 9 at Concord Health and Rehabilitation Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.