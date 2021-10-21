The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILL BEACH, 83, of Huntington, widower of Nellie Jean Beach, died Oct. 19 in the Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. He was a jewelry salesman. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Oct. 24 the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
HAROLD RODNEY BROWN, 65, of Ironton died Oct. 14 at home. He retired from AK Steel. There will be a celebration of life in Spring, 2022. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SAMUEL JACKSON CHAPMAN, 89, of Salem, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Elaine M. Chapman, died Oct. 18 in Stonerise of Morgantown, W.Va. He was a fireman for CSX. Funeral services will be at noon Oct. 23 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at New Beginnings Apostolic Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MILDRED OPAL DAVIS, 92, of Nettie, W.Va., died Oct. 17 in Braxton County Memorial Hospital. No services are scheduled. www.tristatecremationsociety.com.
CLAUDIA LYNN FISCHER, 62, of Kenova, wife of Danny Fischer, died Oct. 18 at home. She was a nurse’s aide. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Ward Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LARRY P. FORTNER, 60, of Huntington died Oct. 18 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JESSIE JOE FRASHER, 59 of Fort Gay, husband of Leona Sue Johnson Frasher, died Oct. 18 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. He retired from J.H. Fletcher Mining Equipment Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Frasher Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
JANIE MARIE GILLMAN, 32, of Kenova, wife of Chantel Marie Moore, died Oct. 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a hair stylist. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. There will be no services. www.regerfh.com.
OTTO DOUGLAS GRAHAM, 49, of Ironton, husband of Jennifer Harbolt Graham, died Oct. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was owner and operator of Appliance Guyz. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Community Tabernacle Church, Coal Grove, Ohio; burial following in Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ERMA LEE HASKINS, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of James E. Haskins Sr., died Oct. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired from Owens-Illinois. Visitation, service and burial will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN MARIE JONES, 96, of Rush, Ky., widow of Clyde Jones, died Oct. 20 at home. She worked in sales with Pollock’s Jewelers and the former Star’s Fashion World. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LILLIAN RUTH MARIA LILLY, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 18. Services will be private. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LOIS LINDA LEE LOPEZ, 57, of Huntington died Oct. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a CNA. Funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GENE M. MARSHALL, 77 of Wayne, widower of Dorkis Marshall, died Oct. 17 at home. He was a retired truck driver. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WILMA LEE MILLER, 89, of Lorado, W.Va., widow of Leo “Tommy” Miller, died Oct. 19. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to services. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JUSTIN WESS MURPHY, 48, of Huntington, son of Nancy Hyatt, died Oct. 18. At his request, no services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANICE KAY NEAL, 78, of Ironton, widow of Henry Alvin Neal, died Oct. 19 at home. She retired from Community Action Organization as a Meals on Wheels driver. There will be a private graveside service at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HERSCHEL SAMUEL PORTER JR., 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 18 in the VA Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WALTER E. SMITH, 83, of Ona, husband of Kimberly Nichols Smith, died Oct. 16. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KAREN SUE SPURLOCK, 75, of Huntington, wife of Richard Earl Spurlock, died Oct. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the State of West Virginia as an economic service worker. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KADEN SCOTT STAMPER, infant son of Travis and Olivia Chester Stamper of Louisa, Ky., died Oct. 20. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Troy Maynard Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting with arrangements.
GENE RAYMOND SWEETS, 60, of Huntington died Oct. 19 at home. No services are scheduled. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.