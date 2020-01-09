The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROLYN ARBUTUS LOVEJOY BREWSTER, 71, of Barboursville, died Jan. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 12, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EVERETT LEE DILLMAN, 73, of Huntington, died Jan. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 11, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ARDENA MAE DOOLIN, 74, of Ashland, died Jan. 8 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She was a retired Registered Nurse from King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 10, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CORDELL KIRK EDWARDS of Barboursville, died Jan. 7 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. The family request in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family will receive visitors at Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville, from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. Funeral service to follow immediately in the chapel. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LILLIAN C. GRAHAM, 99, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 7 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD EUGENE HILES of Milton, died Dec. 31, 2019 at home. There will not be any visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARTHA L. IRBY, 97, of Huntington, widow of Macon R. Irby, died Jan. 1 at Chateau Grove Senior Living, Barboursville. She was a supervisor in the accounting department with Sears Department Store. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
KIMBERLY DIANE KING, 60, of Charleston, W.Va., mother of Ginger Sweat of Milton, died Jan. 2,. Celebration of life service will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 11, Mt. Olivet Baptist Church 6532 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, those who want may bring a covered dish for the bereavement dinner at the church after the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHRISTOPHER ALLEN KIRK, 55, of Hardy, Ky., formerly Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Barbara Sue Kirk, died Jan. 7 in the Markey Cancer Center, Lexington, Ky. He was a driver for Respiratory Partners. A celebration of life will take place at a later time. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
JOHN EDWARD MARTIN, 78, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widower of Anne Willis Martin, died Jan. 7 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be a graveside service 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Williams Hill Cemetery in Leatherwood Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
FANNIE LOU MAYNARD, 72, of Fort Gay, widow of Grover C. Maynard, died Jan. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired as a Dietary Aide from Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan.10, at the funeral home.
CODY WAYNE MILLER, 32, of Six Mile, W.Va., husband of Jocelyn Miller, died Jan. 3. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Jan. 10, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Please bring stories to share to celebrate Cody’s life. In lieu of flowers, friends have opened a PayPal account for Cody’s family. Donations can be made at: paypal.me/jlnm09. www.handleyfh.com.
JENNIFER CHERYL LUCAS MONTGOMERY, 65, of Huntington, mother of Chad and Tara, died Jan. 5 in the UK Medical Center. She was an office assistant at the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 11, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LAUDY PRATER REFFETT, 85, of David, Ky., died Jan. 9 in Prestonsburg (Ky.) Health Care Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 12, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Malcolm Reffett Cemetery, Pyramid, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 10 and all day Jan. 11 at the funeral home.
MICHELLE ROBERTSON, 46, of Prichard, died Jan. 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
DONALD RAY TACKETT JR., 54, of Pikeville, Ky., husband of Lisa Noe Tackett, died Jan. 7. Funeral service noon Jan. 11, Vogel Day United Methodist Church, Harold, Ky.; burial in Tackett Family Cemetery, Grethel, Ky. Visitation all day Jan. 10 at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.
AUDREY L. THOMPSON, 95, of Loveland, Ohio, widow of Billy R. Thompson died Jan. 9. There will be a graveside service, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT RAYMOND WILSON, 49, of Huntington, husband of Cheri Wilson, died Jan. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Jan. 11, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE EDWARD WOODWARD III, 34, of Thurman, Ohio, son of Diana Somerville and George E. Woodward Jr., died Jan. 4 at home. He was an over the road driver for Integrity Trucking. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 11, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.