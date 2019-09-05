The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DORIS A. ARMSTRONG, 85, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Sept. 5 at Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hyland Heights Baptist Church; burial at Catlettsburg, Ky. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church or Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
MARY KATHLEEN MCGUIRE BLANKENSHIP, 91, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Cecil Blankenship, died Sept. 4. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home; entombment at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ashland Community Hospice.
DELLA MARTHA DOLIN DAVIS, 91, of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Lawrence Davis, died Sept. 3. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JEANETTE ANN CORNWELL DORSEY, 87, of Kenova, widow of Lowell Dorsey, died Sept. 4 at her residence. Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Kenova United Methodist Church; burial at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Kenova United Methodist Church. www.rollinsfh.com.
VINTON ARNOLD EDMONDS, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Sept. 3. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JUSTIN MAURICE EVANS, 21, of Hurricane, W.Va., son of Jack Evans and Becky VandenBosch, died Sept. 4 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN BRENT FAIRBURN, 44, of Huntington, died Sept. 2. Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bible Apostolic Church. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JAMES LUTHER FOLEY, 68, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Marchika Foley, died Sept. 1 at Community Hospice Care Center. Per his request, there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
WANDA SUE BYRD FRYMEYER, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Ronald Taylor, died Sept. 04 at her residence. She was retired from Heritage Nursing Home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Prince Family Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PAUL KNIGHT JR., 82, of Lesage, husband of Barbara Knight, died Sept. 5 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was owner/operator of Paul's Feed and Hardware. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BARBARA JEAN MAYNARD, 88, of Dunlow, widow of Buster Maynard, died Sept. 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Jarrett Maynard Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Contributions can be made to Brush Creek United Baptist Church.
JOHN GLENN MCFANN, 56, of Huntington, died Aug. 19. There will be no public service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MARY LOUISE ROGERS, 94, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, widow of Ralph Rogers, died Sept. 4 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Decatur Missionary Baptist Church; burial at Vernon Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Contributions can be made to the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
OLIN REECE TAYLOR, 63, of Milton, died Aug. 31. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY MELDRUM WEBB, 29, of Huntington, died Aug. 29 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JO KATHLEEN YODER, 75, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Sept. 4 at Holzer Medical Center's Hospice House. Per her request, a private service will be held on Saturday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; private burial at Concord Cemetery.
RUSSELL OKEY YOUNG, 62, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 4. Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Deal Funeral Home; burial at Graham Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.dealfh.com