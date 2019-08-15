The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FLORA ELIZABETH ELLIS, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of John Ellis, died August 14 at home. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REV. PAUL DAVID FERGUSON, 54, of Ironton, husband of Crystal Sundstrom Ferguson, died Aug. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was the youth pastor of Ironton First Church of the Nazarene. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ironton First Church of the Nazarene youth group. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
NORMA JONES, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, died August 14, at her home. A mass in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
STEPHEN DALLAS NASH, 73, of Barboursville, died August 13. Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairmont State University volleyball program, Marshall University football program, or to a charity of one’s choice. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLIAM FRANKLIN PATRICK, 69, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Yvonne Patrick, died Aug. 13 in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
MARTHA BRITTON PACK, 72, of Ansted, W.Va., widow of David Lee Pack, died July 11. She was a retired teacher, coach, and mentor at Ashland (Ky.) Paul Blazer High School. There will be a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at the Chapel of Rest Mausoleum, Rest Lawn Memory Gardens, Victor, W.Va. Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, Ansted, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CHRISTINE LEE PLANTS, 59, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 13. There will be no visitation. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is assisting the family.
ROXIE M. THOMPSON, 86, of Huntington, widow of Roger B. Thompson, died Aug. 13 in the Healthcare Unit of Woodlands Retirement Community. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Cabell County. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Interment in the mausoleum at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.klingelcarpenter.com.