TRAVIS LEE BARTON, 36, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Ronald Barton of Ravenswood, W.Va., and Patricia Barton of Gallipolis, died July 20. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
CECILIA ANN BIAS, 68, of Man, W.Va., wife of Roger Bias, died July 23 in The Villages at Greystone, Beaver, W.Va. She was a teacher. There will be a celebration of life, 1 p.m. Friday, Man Church of the Nazarene; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DENVIL ORVILLE BUFFINGTON, 74, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired electrician from IBEW #317. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLORIA ANN CARROLL, 67, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 24. There will be a graveside service, 1 p.m. Monday, Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
MALLIE HOWARD CLEMONS, 86, of Leburn, Ky., widow of Arlan Clemons, died July 22 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, Hindman, Ky.; burial in the Clemons Family Cemetery, Leburn, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
BONNIE EVANS, 68, of Barboursville, died July 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
CARL GIBSON SR., 79, of Mousie, Ky., husband of rose Ann Cook Gibson, died July 24 at home. He was a former police officer, constable and bus driver. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Gibson Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
LARRY DALE GOOL, 57, of Huntington, son of Hope Russell, died July 23. There will be no services and he will be cremated. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements.
KAYLA SUE JAMES, 26, of Richmond, Ky., formerly of Huddy, Ky., died July 24 at home. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Saturday, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., during visitation hours of 6 to 9 p.m.
SUE LITCHFIELD, 65, of Huntington, died July 21 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Spirit of the Lord UHC, 544 6th Ave., Huntington. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
THOMAS FREDERICK LONG SR., 64, of Cheshire Twp., Gallia County, Ohio, died July 24 at home. There will be a graveside service, 2 p.m., Sunday Poplar Ridge Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a Nationwide Children’s Hospital of your choice. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MINTA MAYNARD, 78, of Midland, Mich., formerly Brushy, Ky., widow of Irvin Maynard, died July 21. She was a retired CNA from Cedar Creek Assisted Living, Pikeville, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Apple Orchard Old Regular Baptist Church, Varney, Ky.; burial in Apple Orchard Cemetery, Varney. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 pm. Friday at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
VALERIA RONNETTE NELSON, 50, of Huntington, wife of Ondre Nelson, died July 22. She was an employee of Marshall University Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Real Life Christian Center Church, 2511 9th Ave., Huntington; burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KENNETH PLUMLEY, 23, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Ron and Duanne Reynolds Plumley, died July 21 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Chapmanville Regional High School gymnasium; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the school. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made during services for a scholarship fund for his daughter. www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RYAN ADAM TAYLOR, 33, of Salem, Ore., formerly of South Point, Ohio, husband of Joyce Spirko, died July 10 in Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, Ga. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at the First United Methodist Church of Barboursville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
BETTY JO WATTS, 84, of Leburn, Ky., widow of Dixon Jacobs and Ray Watts, died July 23, at Knott County Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hindman, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.