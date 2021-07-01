The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EULA I. ADAMS, 63 of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Homer Adams, died July 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LINDA LEE BLEVINS, 78, of Huntington died June 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired cook. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 3 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 2 at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
STEVEN MAURICE ELLIS, 60, of Huntington, husband of Bert Ellis, died June 28 at home. He was a Fire Marshal with the Huntington Fire Department. Funeral services will be at noon July 3 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 2 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
GREGORY ALLEN GRIFFITH, 64, of Huntington died June 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a former employee of Ford Motor. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DENNIS VERNON HERRENKOHL, 80, of Barboursville, died June 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 3 at Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church, Barboursville. Burial will be in Herrenkohl Cemetery, Lesage. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church, 3045 Martha Rd., Barboursville, WV 25504. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/walllace.
RITA D. HUFF, 66 of Ironton, widow of Danny Huff, died June 30 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. At her request, there will no service. Donations are suggested to your favorite charity. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements.
DANNY MAURICE JOHNSON II, 50, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died June 30. There will be a private, family memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE “NICK” KISER, 91, of Kenova, widower of Edna Faye Kiser, died June 30 at home. He retired from Columbia Gas. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.
CARL EDGAR LARGE SR., 80, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Erma Kay Keaton Large, died June 30 at home. He was a retired dump truck driver for Collins Mining. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 3 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Lawrence Cemetery follows. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. July 3 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
OLIVIA ELIZABETH LYALL, 5, of Mallory, W.Va., daughter of Joshua and Erina Cline Lyall of Mallory, died June 28. Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. July 3, St. Edmund Catholic Church, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. July 2 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, with Rosary at 8:30 p.m. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BONNIE MARIE CLARK MATOVICH, 84, of Ceredo, formerly of Prichard, widow of Paul Matovich and Charles Thacker, died June 29. She retired from Prichard Elementary School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 3 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Contributions may be made to the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 632, Fort Gay, WV, 25514.
JACK EUGENE McCLELLAND, 83, of Ashland, companion of Shirley Frye of Ashland, died June 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired foreman with the State Highway Department. There will be a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. July 2 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Private burial will be in Bayless Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
KIMBERLY SUE RYDER RAYBURN, 65, of Barboursville died June 24 at home. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on July 3 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDWARD SEDERLINE, 58, of Barboursville, husband of Melissa Sederline, died June 30 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS MICHAEL STULL, 67, of Huntington, father of Alan Stull, died June 30 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a Lieutenant for the Huntington Fire Department. There will be no service at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
RALPH ALVIN SUMMER, 75, of Ashland, widower of Lisa Summer, died June 27. He was a retired Methodist Minister, and owned and operated a muffler shop and N Riss Trucking, Louisville, Ky. Steen Funeral Homes, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BETTY LOU TESTERMAN, 84, of Milton died June 27. A Celebration of Life will take place at 6 p.m. on July 5 at Milton Baptist Church. She was the owner of Ben Franklin Store - Variety World, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Milton Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JANET ROBERTA WALKER, 87 of Huntington, widow of Lewis Walker died June 22 in The Woodlands Retirement Community. She was a former schoolteacher. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. July 2 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Heifer.org or Samaritan’s Purse.
JAMES WATTS, 84, of Dunlow, W.Va., died June 30. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 3 at the Ferguson Branch House of Prayer followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. at the McClellan Crum Cemetery. Due to current pandemic, family requests social distancing be observed and all unvaccinated persons wear masks. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PAULINE GIBSON WHITE of Hurricane, W.Va., died June 29. Funeral service will be at noon July 5 at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service.