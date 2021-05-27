The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEFFERY EUGENE ADKINS, 41, of Branchland, W.Va., son of Walter Eugene Adkins of Branchland, died May 22. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 29 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
TRACY ASHTON COOPER, 48, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died May 19. There will be no service at this time. Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
REV. DANNY S. DAILEY, 65, of Barboursville, husband of Sherlene Courts Dailey, died May 25 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 29 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 28 at the funeral home.
ANGELA MARIE LEFFINGWELL, 50, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CATHERINE S. MALLOY, 64, formerly of Ashland, mother of ChrisAnne Malloy and Trish Merkel, grandmother of Parker Vance Merkle, died May 22 in Lincoln, Neb. A certified public accountant, she is a former business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. No services are scheduled at this time.
CONNIE JEAN McCOMAS, 59, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died May 25. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Dial-Prichard Cemetery at Four Mile Kentuck Fork, Branchland, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD BINGHAM MEYERS, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Linda Meyers, died May 6. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. May 29 at Chesapeake United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
DAVID STACY, 68, of Huntington, husband of Cecilia Parker Stacy, died May 24 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He was a former chef for Guyan Country Club. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. May 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may gather one hour before the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BYRON LEO STOWERS, 80, of Elwood, Ind., widower of Linda Hill Stowers, died May 22 in Community Hospital, Anderson, Ind. He retired from Delco-Remy, Anderson, Ind. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 4 at Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Fairmount, Ind. Burial following in Vinson Cemetery, Summitville. Donations are suggested to Fairmount Baptist Church, 1201 N Main St., Fairmount, IN 46928. www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
MORTON LEE WOODYARD, 43, of Huntington died May 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.