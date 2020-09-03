The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY LEE BERTIE, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 1. He was a Construction Engineer and retired from Marathon Petroleum, and was a retired Command Master Chief with the United States Navy at RNMBC 20 Battalion in Columbus, Ohio. At his request, his body was donated to the Human Gift Registry of the Marshall School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends and family on from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. A memorial service will be held immediately after visitation. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
GENE R. BLEVINS II, 60, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Donna Spurlock Blevins, died Sept. 1 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired pipe fitter for Plumbers & Steam Fitters Local Union 248. Private services are scheduled. There is no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of choice. Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
EVALINE CHAPMAN, 89, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., died Sept. 2. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at Staton Chapel Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
JOHN CLAY GARRETT, 88, of Milton, widower of Shirley Garrett, died Sept. 2 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 5, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Gwinn Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BILLY JACK HAZELETT, 80, of Huntington, widower of Donna Jean Hazelett, died Sept. 2, 2020 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was the owner/operator of Triple “H” Drive-In. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sept. 6 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
GENEVA ELLEN MEADOWS, 78, of Ironton, died Sept. 1 at home. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
STANLEY "STAN" ROBINSON, 78, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Mary Jane Malone Robinson, died Sept. 1 in Felicity, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 6, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Slabfork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
FANNIE JOYCE ROSAS, 80, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Sept. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
KENNETH MILLER SMITH SR., 79, of Huntington, father of Kenneth Miller Smith Jr., and Roxanne Smith, died Aug. 30 in Heritage Center in Huntington. He had worked as a truck driver. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral services. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.