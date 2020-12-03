The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARRIAN ADALINE ADKINS, 75, of Salt Rock, wife of Howard Adkins, died Dec. 2 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LINDA KAY CARTER BIAS, 70, of Huntington, wife of Larry Bias, died Dec. 1 at home. She was an accountant for Wooten Machine. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SARI ADA BOGGS of Huntington, widow of Ralph Boggs, died Nov. 30. A private graveside service will be held at noon on Dec. 5 at Highland Cemetery. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.beardmortuary.com.
KENNY COUGHENOUR, 58, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Susan Roush Coughenour, died Dec. 1 at home. He was a physician recruiter for Holzer Health System. Due to current public health concerns, service will be private. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is assisting his family. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DELLA MAE WHITE DEPRIEST, 68, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Milton DePriest, died Dec. 1 in SOMC. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 5, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DAVID E. GORE, 77, of Stollings, W.Va., husband of Linda Bowers Gore, died Dec. 1 at home. He was a retired coal miner. At his request, there is no funeral service. Friends and family may visit at his home with current Covid-19 restrictions applied. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ARTHUR RAY HOOSIER, 88, of Lorado, W.Va., husband of JoAnn O’Neal Hoosier, died Dec. 2 at home. He was a retired miner for Island Creek Coal Company. At his request, services will be limited to family. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
LESLIE EUGENE JORDAN of Huntington died Nov. 23. There will be no services at this time. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
SUSAN D. LITTLE, 71, of Ironton, died Dec. 1. She worked in retail sales and medical coding and billing. Funeral service noon Dec. 5, Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Donations are suggested to Jeremiah 38 Ministries at www.jrermiah38.org. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton is in charge of arrangements.
DAVID ALLEN LOVEJOY, 50, of Omar, W.Va., did Nov. 30 at home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Dec. 5, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., with burial in the family cemetery at Chauncey, W.Va.
CHRISTOPHER RAY MARTIN, 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, brother of Ed Martin, died Dec. 2 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATELYN MEADOWS, 25, of Barboursville, died Nov. 30. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DOLCIE MARIE PECK, 86, of St. Peters, Mo., widow of Billy W. Peck, died Dec. 2. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GREGORY ALLEN PELFREY of Barboursville died Dec. 1. Memorial service will be at a later date. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to assist the continuation of the Robert Newlon Airport, PO Box 1493, Huntington, WV 25716.
IDAR THELMA SMITH, 87, of Griffithsville, W.Va., widow of Junior Mansfield Smith, died Dec. 2. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 6 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JAMES MASON “PETE” TOLER, 62, of Cooks Addition, W.Va., son of Anna Mae Toler of Cooks Addition, died Dec. 1 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 6, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JEWELL RAYE FITZPATRICK WEBB, 85, of Huntington, widow of Bob Webb, died Nov. 30 in Teays Valley Center. She was a retired LPN from St. Mary’s Hospital. Memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Christ Temple. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RANDALL KEITH WEBB of Huntington, husband of Mary Suzanne Webb, died Nov. 19. No services are scheduled at this time. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.