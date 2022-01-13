The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GENERAL CUSTER BRAMMER, 84, of South Point, Ohio, companion of Mary Elizabeth McCarley of South Point, died Jan. 11 at home. He was a retired press operator from Peter Stamping Company. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at Phillips Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at Leatherwood Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES RAYMOND DOWDY, 86 of Huntington, husband of Sheila Turner Dowdy, died Jan. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from INCO Alloys. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MARTIN LEE FERRIS, 55, of Huntington died Jan. 3 at home. Private graveside services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY J. GILKERSON, 92, of Prichard died Jan. 12 at home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. January 15 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Davis Family Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RACHEL ANN GILL, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLARENCE A. GILLISPIE JR., 68, of Frankfort, Ohio, died Jan. 13 in Embassy of Winchester. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID LEE HENRY JR., 57, of Lesage died Jan. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GARY HUGH LUCAS, 71, of Huntington, died Jan. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park Milton, W.Va., at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHYLLIS GAYE MERRITT MAHON, 78, of Kenova, wife of Hallie Mahon, died Jan. 10 at home. She had worked for Big Bear. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Park Circle Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours before service. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or a charity of your choice.
JERRY McDANIEL of Huntington, husband of Charlotte McDaniel, died Jan. 13 in the VA Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANDREW DALE NELSON, 63 of Wayne, W.Va., died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zaines Room at Cabell Huntington Hospital NICU, c/o CHHE Federal Credit Union, 1204 Hal Greer Blvd. Huntington, WV 25701 (Please write in the memo, Zaines Fund Acct. 6071). Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
MILDRED CAROLINE PARSONS, 85, of Branchland, W.Va., died Jan. 12. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Upper Ten Mile United Baptist Church, Branchland, W.Va. Burial will be in Warrick Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Friday at the church. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.handleyfh.com.
LEE RATCLIFF, 88, of Huntington, mother of Cindy Nivens of Palm Coast and Dr. William Ratcliff and Dr. Chris Ratcliff, both of Huntington, died Jan. 3 in Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, Palm Coast, Fla. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will be private. Visitation will be two hours before service.
CHARLES THOMAS RUNYON, 93, of Deering, Ohio, widower of Doris Vivian Anson Runyon, died Jan. 12 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. He retired from Dawson-Bryant Local Schools. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Community Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested t Community Hospice, Ashland. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GARNET AGNES BAUER SCHWARZ, 100, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., widow of Boyd J. Schwarz, died Jan. 9. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant; burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bellemead U.M. Church, 510 Burdette St., Point Pleasant or to Heights U.M. Church, 2016 North Main Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550. Social distancing and face masks are required for everyone’s safety. www.chapman-mortuary.com.
IDA CAROL SKEAN, 69, of Kenova, wife of Bernie Skean, died Jan. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery-Maple Hill Section. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
NORMAN STALEY, 80, of Genoa, widower of Ida Marie Berry Staley, died Dec. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired mechanic. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial follows in Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.