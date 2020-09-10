The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROGER DALE ADKINS of Huntington died Sept. 9. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
WILLIAM MIKE ADKINS, 70, of Elk Creek, W.Va., husband of Libby Farley Adkins, died Sept. 5 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a retired Harley-Davidson dealership owner. Funeral service11 a.m. Sept. 11, Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BRETT MATTHEW BROCE, 62, of Huntington, son of Delbert Jackson (Pat) Broce and JoElla Broce Hunter, died Sept. 6. He was a car salesman and finance manager for several car dealerships. A Celebration of life will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Brett’s name at WoundedWarriorsproject.org/donate.
WILLIAM MICHAEL BRYANT, 54, of Ironton, brother of MaryAnn Hunt, Kathy Smith both of Ironton, Tammy Bolden of Jackson, Ohio and james Ritchie Bryant of Arkansas, died Sept. 6 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LoRENA LEE CAHAL, 50, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Steven Leslie Cahal, died Sept. 5 in South Webster, Ohio. She was a Family Advocate. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 12, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be three hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
STEVEN LESLIE CAHAL, 51, of South Point, Ohio, widower of LoRena Lee Cahal, died Sept. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. . Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 12, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be three hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
TIMOTHY MACK “BO” CAMPBELL, 56, of Fort Gay, died Sept. 9. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 12, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Campbell-Kelly Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home.
ANDREW PETE CELLAR, 75, of St. Peters, Mo., died Sept. 6 in Progress West Health Care Center, O’Fallon, Mo. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 12, St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Donations are suggested to Ironton Catholic Schools, 912 S 6th St, Ironton 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EARLE THOMAS COX, 83, of Ona, died Sept. 7, at Huntington Health and Rehab. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
HOWARD KEN CRISP, 91, of Huntington, widower of Loretta Crisp, died Sept. 7 in Grayson’s Assisted Living. He was a retired engineer with the US Army Corps of Engineers. Private burial services will be held for the family. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com
STEPHAN DONAHUE, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
OLGA JEAN ELLIS, 72, of South Man, W.Va., wife of Gary Ellis, died Sept. 7 at home. She taught 2nd grade at South Man Grade School for 34 years. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Man Church of the Nazarene and one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Sept. 11, at the Man Church of the Nazarene. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made by the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
DELORIS HOKE of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 8. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 12, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Brady-Cummings Cemetery, Brady, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
KIMBERLY HALL LOVEJOY, 52, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Dwayne Lovejoy, died Sept. 9 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 1 p.m. Sept. 13, Ooten Cemetery, Duncan Fork, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ORPHA ELLEN “LOUISE” McCOY, 81, of Vinton, Ohio formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., widow of Joseph P. McCoy Jr., died Sept. 9 at home. Funeral service will be 1 pm. Sept. 14, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Social distancing and face covering will be observed. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
NORMAN CARL MILLER, 52, of Huntington, husband of Kimberly Staley Miller, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial services will be conducted 1 p.m., Sept. 12, at the Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to service time at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STANLEY C. MONN, 78, of Ashland, husband of Tammy Monn, died Sept. 7 at home. He was a self-employed concrete finisher and had been head chef at the Federal Bureau of Prisons at FCI Ashland. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Sept. 11, Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to the Patriot Guard Riders, 1252 Eastern St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
CONNIE SHARON MULLINS, 73, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Roger Mullins, died Sept. 8, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was the owner of Nellis Supply Company. Private graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 12, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOE RUSSELL MULLINS, 84, of Ashland, husband of Emma VanHoose Mullins, died Sept. 8 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a United States Marine, chosen for the Marine Honor Guard serving as security for the White House, Camp David and all State Affairs; was a Kentucky State Police officer and driver for the governor at the time and was a U.S. Marshal confirmed by President Bill Clinton and the US Senate. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to your favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ALICE CHARLENE HICKMAN WILSON, 85, of Kenova, died Sept. 6. A private memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Sept. 11, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beulah Baptist Church (P.O. Box 421, Proctorville, Ohio 45669) or the Huntington City Mission.