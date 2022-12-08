The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY ELIZABETH BOWLING, 74, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Chester Bowling, died Dec. 6 at Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Johnson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ETTA MAE BREWER, 75, of Prichard, W.Va., wife of Darrell Brewer, died Dec. 7. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Prichard Free Will Baptist Church; burial at Brewer Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Saturday at the church. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GAIL SUE ADKINS GILES, 75, of Huntington, died Dec. 7 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Rollins Funeral Home; interment at Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
LYNN HANNA, 69, of Huntington, wife of John Hanna, died Dec. 6 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired teacher. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES RAY HAYDEN, 89, of Huntington, husband of Martha Hayden, died Dec. 7 at his residence. He was a pipefitter for INCO Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com.
DALE MULLINS, 70, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Rose Mullins, died Dec. 7, at his residence. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at his residence. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
