The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TAMMY MARIE SALYERS ANDERSON, 62 of Huntington, mother of Thomasina Marie Anderson of Huntington, died May 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Memorial services will be 3 p.m. May 22 at Original Glorious Church of God in Christ of Apostolic Faith. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SHARON DAWN BLACK, 54, of Huntington died May 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
WALLACE BRYANT JR., 70 of Faulkville, Ala., died May 15 in Cullman Regional Medical Center. Graveside service will be at the family cemetery in Brown’s Run in Chapmanville, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID LEE CANTRELL, 67, of Lundale, W.Va., husband of Robin Gale Morris Cantrell, died May 18 at home. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 22, Becco (W.Va.) United Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL LEE ELLIS, 67, of Huntington died May 17. No services are scheduled. Tri-State Cremation Society of Huntington is in charge of arrangements.
MARTHA “BARTY” FERGUSON, 64, of Huntington, wife of Greg Ferguson, died May 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. May 22 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LYMAN RAY GREENLEE of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 19. No services are scheduled. Tri-State Cremation Society of Huntington is in charge of arrangements.
ARNIE E. HAULDREN, 94, of Weirton, W.Va., formerly East Liverpool, Ohio, widow of Paul Edwin Hauldren, died May 11 in Woodland Hills Assisted Living, Weirton. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 20 at Dawson Funeral Home, East Liverpool; burial in Columbiana County Memorial Park. Visitation two hours before service.
RANDALL HIGGINS, 68, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Leah Higgins, died May 18 in Kings Daughter’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery, Waterloo, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE ANN McCOMAS JOHNSON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 19 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONNIE DALE McCALLISTER, 71, of Barboursville died May 18 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 22 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in McCallister Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV 25702. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
GLORIA ANN NANCE, 75, of Glenwood, widow of Jimmy Junior Nance, died May 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 23 at Moore’s Chapel Church; burial following in Moore’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES PARSONS of Huntington, widower of Doris G. Parsons, died April 30 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be 2:30 p.m. May 23 at New Life Church, 1101 Cedar Crest Dr., Huntington. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JAN ORLAN PETTIES SR., 63, of Huntington died May 15. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 24 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM STEPHEN RICHARDSON, 42, of Huntington, husband of Patricia Graybeal Richardson, died January 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a Celebration of life at 1 p.m. May 22 at Barboursville Park Shelter # 7 by the lake. He was employed with Michaels Arts & Crafts. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY ALICE WOLFE RILEY, 83, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Ironton died Jan. 10, 2021. Memorial service will be noon May 27 at Christ Episcopal Church, 5th and Park Streets, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ohio University Foundation (reference Dorothy W. Wolfe Nursing Scholarship), PO Box 869, Athens, OH 45701, Hosparus Health, PO Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232, the Child Welfare Club, Attn: Ann Wise, 204 Fitzpatrick St., South Point, OH 45680, or the charity of your choice. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LESLIE MITCHEL “HOMER” SPURLOCK, 42, of Salt Rock, husband of Amy Spurlock, died May 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. May 23 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILMA LEE STEWART, 69 of Branchland died May 18. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 22 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 21 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
PAMELA YVONNE McCLANAHAN TAYLOR, 61 of Huntington, wife of David Taylor, died April 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. May 22 at Central Church of the Nazarene, 1102 Adams Ave., Huntington. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntignton, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GLADYS WEINBRECHT, 78, of Huntington died May 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. She was a self-employed tax accountant. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.