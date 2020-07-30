The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN MARK ADAMS JR., 93, of Ashland, widower of Joan Ray Adams, died July 25 in Thomson Hood Veterans Center, Wilmore, Ky. He was a Certified Public Accountant. Private graveside service will be Aug. 1 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Video of the service will be available 24 hours later at the Steen Funeral Home web page. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or First Presbyterian Church, Ashland.
SHANNON LEE BRUCE of South Point, Ohio, husband of Jaime Bruce, died July 29. He ws retired from Dayton Malleable and Ashland Oil. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 1, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
GEORGE EDWARD BUNDY, 76, of Ironton, widower of Margaret Wilds Bundy, died July 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired welder for Meehan Steel Corporation. Funeral service will be 1 pm. Aug. 1 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
MISHA CARNEY, 39, of South Point, Ohio, daughter of Diane and Granvil Brammer, died July 27. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Services will be private. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WALTER CULLEN CHESSER, 81, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mildred Chesser, died July 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Fairland Southern Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM BRET CONLEY, 61, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., father of Christopher A. Conley, died July 25, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant. He was a carpenter by trade. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL EDWIN DEMPSEY JR., 73, of Barboursville died July 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired piano technician for Marshall University. He requested no service, and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an organization of your choice in his memory. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
MILFORD MARIE EVANS, 96, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of riley Evans, died July 26 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Aug. 3, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
TERRY WARREN GRUBBS, 67 of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., died July 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired accountant from Logan Corps. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 1, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at the funeral home. If attending please wear facial coving and honor social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VERONICA KAY JUSTICE, 66, of Ironton, Ohio, died July 24 at home. She was a retired teacher from Rock Hill High School. Funeral service will be at noon July 31, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DORIS JEAN KEENEY, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Robert Eugene Keeney, died July 29 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 2 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
CYNTHIA MONROE MOORE, 72, of Huntington, sister of Michael Moore, died June 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked in the billing department at St. Mary’s Medical Center. A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GAY SCAGGS, 87, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Reford Scaggs, died July 28 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 31, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Adams Family Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
CAS SCHICK, 20, of Centerville, Ohio, son of Melissa Jackson and Chris Schick, died July 21. Celebration of Life service in West Virginia will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Ave., Barboursville, W.Va.; with visitation beginning at noon. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VERENA L. SMITH, 100, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.
BARBARA JUNE WOOD, 91, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of Grayson Wood, died July 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will be in Melvin Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. There will be a gathering to honor her memory at the home of Connie and Wayne Dickerson, Willow Wood, after the burial. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.