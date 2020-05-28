The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FREDERICK HARTMAN HARRIS, 90, of Huntington, died May 26 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
RICHARD SAMUEL SARVAS, 73, of Huntington, husband of Millie Sarvas, died May 21 at his residence. Celebration of Life will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington. Social distancing is being observed. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JAMES MILLARD MOORE, 66, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, husband of Deborah Moore, died May 26 at Ohio State University's Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Haverhill Cemetery; a memorial service will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
KENNETH EARL WAGONER, 92, of Huntington, died May 26 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from the Herald Dispatch. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BETTY LOU STURGILL WALLEN, 85, of Pataskala, Ohio, wife of Douglas Wallen, died May 26. Funeral service 11 a.m., May 29, at Preston Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Visitation 6-8 p.m., May 28.