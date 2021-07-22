The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA JEAN CAREY, of Delaware, Ohio, wife of Andrew Cary, died July 19 at her residence. She was retired from the Department of the Army. Mass will be noon Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial at Calvary Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MARYBELLE CHRISTIAN CASTLE, 87, of Fort Gay, W.Va., wife of Hubert Castle Jr., died July 21 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Osburn Bartram Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
EUGENE EDWIN COCHRAN, 66, of Branchland, W.Va., widower of Linda Cochran, died July 21. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Arnold Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
PATSY RUTH MILLER DAVIS, 83, of Huntington, died July 16 at St. Mary’s Medical. She was a hairdresser at Patsy’s Styling Salon. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
CLAYTON DON GOBLE, 23, of Dayton, Ky., died July 19 at his residence. He was the general manager of Captain's Cove Marine. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Meade Station Church of God; burial at the family cemetery. Visitation will be noon, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. www.steenfuneralhome.com
IVAN RAY HANSHAW JR., 70, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Joy Hanshaw, died July 21 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. www.slackandwallace.com
LISA HATFIELD, 47, of South Point, Ohio, died July 20 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
GERALD GARY BOB HOLDERBY, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jenny Holderby, died July 20 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, National Kidney Foundation, National Heart Foundation or a charity of your choice. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROGER DALE LAYMAN, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died July 21 at UK Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
TERESA GAIL ROCK, 65, of Huntington, died July 21 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a former medical secretary. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
LAWRENCE F. RUDMANN SR., 98, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Marjorie Rudmann, died July 21. Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT LEE SHORT, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died July 21 at his residence. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.