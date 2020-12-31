Essential reporting in volatile times.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

JACQUELINE JO COBURN, 84, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Robert Coburn, died Dec. 29. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Foundation for Ti State, Ashland Beautification Fund.

ALBERT DAVIS JR., 78, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Georgia Davis, died Dec. 30 at his residence. Graveside service will be 2 p.m Wednesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

HARRY E. GIBBONS JR., 72, of Ashland, Ky., died Dec. 30. He was retired from CSX. Memorial service will be noon Wednesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be observed. www.steenfuneralhome.com

DONNA JEAN LEFFINGWELL, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 28 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

HARLEY ANDREW PERKINS, 28, of Barboursville, died Dec. 24 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at Rosemont Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com

CLAUDE WILLIS RIDENOUR, 82, formerly of Springfield, Mo., died Dec. 24. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

THOMAS DEAN RAINEY, 62 , of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Dec. 31. Service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

CAROL ANN YATES ROSE, 64, of Milton, wife of Michael Rose, died Dec. 29 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at Keaton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com

ELIZABETH ANN SELVEY, 47, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Abe Selvey, died Dec. 29 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Private services will be held at a later date. www.steenfuneralhome.com

VENICE SMITH, 88, of Huntington, widow of Sidney Smith, died Dec. 29 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab. Arrangements are incomplete at Beard Mortuary.

DANNY LEE SPURLOCK, 53, of Huntington, died Dec. 29. There will be no services at this time. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

BETTY LEE COYLE THOMPSON, 94, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 28 at Heritage Center Nursing Home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Highland Memorial Gardens. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

GARNER FRANKLIN WALL, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Dec. 29 at Holzer Assisted Living. A family funeral service will be held at Willis Funeral Home; private burial at Miller Cemetery. There will be no visitation. www.willisfuneralhome.com

AURELIA JUANITA WILLIAMS, widow of James Williams, died Dec. 29. Family graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Calvary Cemetery. Donations can be made to First Church of God. Willis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

JAMES MINNES WILSON SR., 45, of Genoa, W.Va., husband of Sharon Wilson, died Dec. 23. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Wilson Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

LARRY ALAN ZIMMERMAN, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Becky Zimmerman, died Dec. 31 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

