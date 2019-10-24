The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

WALTER KIRK JR., 80, of Fort Gay, W.Va., husband of Betty Kirk, died Oct. 22 at his residence. He was retired from HPM Inc. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at DeVore Snyder Funeral Home; graveside service and interment will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Kirk Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

WILMA J. MCCOY, 92, of Hardy, Ky., wife of Clarence McCoy, died Oct. 22 at Tug Valley ARH Skilled Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation was held 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com

ETHEL BEULAH PIERSON, 85, of Huntington, died Oct. 23 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home.

