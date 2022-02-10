The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARK BELVILLE, 57, of Belpre, Ohio, died Feb. 9. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM TAYLOR BOWLES JR., 67, of Huntington, husband of Ellen Bowles, died Feb. 9 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MYRA LOUISE VALLANCE CARPENTER, 77, of Ironton, Ohio, died Feb. 8 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CHRISTINE MICHELLE DEWEESE, 52, died Feb. 9 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BETTY DELORES KERSEY SMITH FIELDS, 92, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Carl Smith and Gerald Fields, died Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.wallaceffh.com
CURTIS RAY HAGER, 94, of Branchland, W.Va., widower of Dortha Hager, died Feb. 6 at Cabell Healthcare Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
RICHARD WAYNE LINDENMUTH, 72, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Baraba Lindenmuth, died Feb. 9 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; visitation will be one hour prior to service. per his wishes, his remains will be cremated following the services.
JOSEPH LEE MCKINSTER, 68, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Doris McKinster, died Feb. 9. Per his wishes, there will be no public services. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KENNETH MICHAEL MILLHOUSE, 34, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 7 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements which are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
EVELYN DOREEN MULLENS, 53, of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 5 at Morrow County Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
STEVEN ALLEN NANCE, 61, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sherry Nance, died Feb. 7 at Cleveland Clinic. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home; burial at Community Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service. www.tracybrammerfh.com
RONALD GARRY PERDUE, 79, of Huntington, widower of Carol Perdue, died Feb. 10 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Crooks Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. on Sunday at Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave for the cemetery at 2 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM DAN PAYTON, 76, of Huntington, formerly of Ashland, Ky., died Feb. 1 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements for cremation and no services will be planned. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DON EDWARD VANCE, 62, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Feb. 7 at his residence. He was retired from DEV Trucking. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
WESLEY LEE WEARS, 40, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 6 at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Henderson Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
MICHAEL LEE WETHERHOLT, 66, of Huntington, died Feb. 9 at his residence. Arrangements which are incomplete at hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com