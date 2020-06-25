The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES WEBB ADKINS JR., 52, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Lisa Huffman, died June 23 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services, Chapman's Mortuary is assisting with the cremation. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PHILLIP DALE ADKINS, 63, of East Lynn, W.Va., died June 23 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
CHARLES ALLEN, 76, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Ruth Allen, died June 24. Procession for the graveside service at Workman Allen Cemetery will leave Young Funeral Home at noon Saturday. Visitation will be one hour prior to the procession.
ELLA MARIE BLACKBURN, of Delbarton, W.Va., died June 23 at Pikeville Medical center. Celebration of Life 5 p.m., June 26, at Cinderella Theater. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
CHESTER BLEVINS, 96, of Fort Gay, W.Va., widower of Bessie Blevins, died June 24. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Young Funeral Home; burial at Workman Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
JAMES EDWARD BUCCI, 60, of Huntington, died June 23. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
WILLIAM LOWELL COOPER, 65, of Huntington, died June 14. Celebration of Life will be noon Saturday at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
CHARLES LEE CREMEANS, 53, of Huntington, husband of Peggy Cremeans, died June 16 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Celebration of Life noon, June 26, at Rose of Sharon Church; visitation two hours prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ARMELLO FIELDS DERAIMO, of Ashland, Ky., died June 24. A private memorial service will be held. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fannin Family Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com
ANNA LEE SMITH, 86, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died June 24. Graveisde service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Grimm Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JOSEPH SYLVESTER SMITH, 76, of Midkiff, W.Va., husband of Linnie Smith, died June 24. Funeral service will be noon Sunday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Adkins Cummins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards funeral expenses per family request.
SHAWNTIQUE MARCEL WHITFIELD, 33, of Huntington, died June 12. He was a former football coach at Fairview Elementary School. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Christ Temple Church; burial 11 a.m. Monday at Highland Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com