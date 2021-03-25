The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOYCE MARIE ADKINS, 94, of Beech Fork, W.Va., widow of Hanable Adkins, died March 24 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
STEVEN LEE ALLEY SR., 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Alley, died March 24 at UK Medical Center. He was the owner of gas stations in the Huntington area. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BETTY JO BERES, 87, of Barboursville, died March 24 at Cabell Health Care. Graveside service 10 a.m., March 26, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JAMES ALLEN BIAS SR., 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 23. He was retired from LIUNA Local 543. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Rollins Funeral Home; burial at Henry Hatten Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com
JAMES EARNEST BRAGG, 67, of Branchland, died March 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at McClarity Fork Church; burial at Sias Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JOHN THOMAS CLARE, 77, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Marilou Clare, died March 22 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was retired from Marathon Petroleum. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lawrence Catholic Church; burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home; procession will leave at 1 p.m. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com
SWANSEY LEE EVANS, 82, of Logan, W.Va., died March 24 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Maryetta United Baptist Church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
PAULETTE JOHNSON, 68, of Ashland, Ky., widow of James Johnson, died March 24 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Burlington 37 Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be observed. www.slackandwallace.com
SHIRLEY R. JOHNSON, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Marie Johnson, died March 18 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Greasy Ridge Church of Christ. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DELORES ANN MARTIN, 84, of Ashland, Ky., widow of William Martin, died March 24 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Downs Syndrome Society. Masks and Social Distancing will be observed. www.slackandwallace.com
JOAN VAYE SHELTON, 77, of Flatwoods, Ky., died March 25 at Oakmont Manor. Private family services will be held. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JOSEPH SMITH, 38, of Branchland, W.Va., died March 20. Funeral service will be noon Sunday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Franklin Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
IRMA LEE STOVER, 85, of Huntington, widow of James Stover, died March 22 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CHARITY JO WORKMAN, 28, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died March 18 at Tug Valley ARH. Funeral service was held 1 p.m., March 24, at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Workman Family Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.
NANCY LEE YORK, 71, of Milton, widow of Olen York, died March 24 at her residence. She was a retired paralegal. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.