The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GREGORY ALLEN ADKINS, 65, of Wayne, husband of Karen Adkins, died Oct. 25 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a block layer. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will begin at two hours prior to the service.
JEFFREY SCOTT ARROWOOD, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Angie Arrowood, died Oct. 25 at KDMC. He was a Registered Nurse. There will be no public services. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JIMMIE JOE NEAL EARLS II, 58, of Bullhead City, Ariz., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 9 at the Wester Arizona Regional Medical Center. He was a newspaper editor. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
PATRICIA IONA EVANS, 84, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of Austin Evans, died Oct. 25. She was a retired central supply technician for Holzer Health System. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Decatur Missionary Baptist Church; burial at Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DONNIE JIM HARTMAN SR., 85, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Phyllis Hartman, died Oct. 26. He was retired from Laborers Local #1445. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund or to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM JOSEPH MACKEY, 72, of Huntington, died Oct. 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from Marshall University. No services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
EVERETT VICTOR SHARP, 73, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Mary Sharp, died Oct. 25 at his home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home; burial at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
BONNIE TRIPLETT, 69, of Ironton, Ohio, died Oct. 25 in hospice. Per her request, there will be no services. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DALE WILLIAMS, 90, of Huntington, died Oct. 18 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from the former Bell Atlantic Telephone Company. Memorial Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 11, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
