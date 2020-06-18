The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL DAVID BANKS, 71, of Kenova, husband of Leaneta Banks, died June 16 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was retired from IBEW Local 317. Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. Monday at Rollins Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com
CANDY LOUISE CARLISLE, 52, of Ironton, Ohio, died June 15 at her residence. Graveside service 10:30 a.m., June 19, at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation 9:15 a.m., June 19, at Tracy Brammmer Monroe Funeral Home. www.tracybrammerfh.com
RICHARD LEE HEABERLIN, 75, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of JoLinda Heaberlin, died June 18 at his residence. He was retired from Jo-Lin Health Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
RICHARD LEE HUGHES, 76, of Huntington, died June 16. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PATTY JO MOUNT, 72, of Ceredo, died June 14. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
MICHAEL L. ROBERTS, 66, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Laura Roberts, died June 16 at Arbors of Gallipolis. There will be no services at this time. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
EMILY M. GREENE SPURLOCK, 42, of Huntington, wife of Mark Spurlock Jr., died June 17 at her residence. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com