The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KERMIT GENE ADKINS SR., 76, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 19 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WALTER GLEN BAISDEN, 96, of Wayne, widower of Beulah Baisden, died Oct. 12. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington or Huntington City Mission.
EDDIE ALFRED BLACK, 76, of Huntington, husband of Charlotte Black, died Oct. 20. He retired from ACF Industries. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at Bias Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com
PATRICIA A. CARTMELL, 74, of Ironton, Ohio, died Oct. 19 at her residence. She was retired as a cook for the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JERRY GREGORY DAVIS, 50, of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Oct. 13 at his residence. He worked in food service. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to GoFundMe-Support for Jasmine and Aiden. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RICHARD RICK HANNON, 69, died Oct. 15 at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center. Memorial service will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.
NORA ANN HOLLEY, 93, of Huntington, died Oct. 18. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
DOROTHY LOU THOMPSON, 76, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Samuel Thompson, died Oct. 19 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
ENOS "PeeWee" THOMPSON, 68, of Wayne County, died Oct. 17. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Beginning Community Church; burial at Lynch Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Friday at the church. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EMMA LEE WAUGH, 95, of Bidwell, Ohio, died Oct. 20 at Holzer Senior Care. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home; burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.waugh-halley-wood.com
DALE WILLIAMS, 90, of Huntington, died Oct. 18 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from the former Bell Atlantic Telephone Company. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LEORA AVON YOAK, 91, of Oklahoma City, Okla., widow of Dr. Robert Yoak, died Oct. 19 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
