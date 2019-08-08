The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KAREN RUTH BILLHEIMER, 54, of Huntington, wife of James Billheimer, died Aug. 7 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was an employee with St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
JERRY LEE BLACKWELL, 83, of Grove City, Ohio, died Aug. 7 at Doctors Hospital. He was retired from Walmart. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home; visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ANDY CABELL, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 7 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home.
MARY CLARA CADLE, 85, of West Columbia, W.Va., died Aug. 6 at Lakin Hospital. Burial will be held at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MICHAEL DAVIS, 42, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 7. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at McGhee Handley Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
CHRISTINE HAWKINS, 80, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 8. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
HENRY KEEFER JR., 96, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 8 at Pleasnat Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
CHARLOTTE KAY FYFFE STAMBAUGH KITCHEN, 66, of Paintsville, Ky., widow of Harold Kitchen, died July 30. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Fyffe Family Cemetery; visitation will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
THELMA E. MABRY, 56, of Huntington, widow of Robert Mabry, died July 31 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She worked at Sears Distribution Center. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Encouragers Fellowship Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
THOMAS REED MOORE, 69, of Patriot, Ohio, died Aug. 7 at Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
TERI LEE NEWMAN, 66, of Huntington, died Aug. 4. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
LINDSEY RUTHERFORD JR., 85, of Genoa, died Aug. 7 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
ROBERT MICHAEL SINOZICH, 61, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Judy Kinney, died Aug. 7 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Party Barn. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
RUTH PARSLEY LITTLE SWAN, of Kenova, widow of Bernard Little and Marvin Swan, died Aug. 2. She was retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Rollins Funeral Home; burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com
BERNARD RENE TASSEN, 71, of Milton, died Aug. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Wallace Funeral Home.